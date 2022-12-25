Christmas concert from Assisi 2022: what time, music and streaming

Today, Sunday 25 December 2022, at 12.25, after Pope Francis’ Urbi et Orbi blessing, the Christmas Concert from Assisi 2022, recorded a few days ago, will be broadcast on Rai 1. The traditional Christmas concert is held in the Upper Basilica of San Francesco in Assisi and is now in its 37th edition. But let’s see all the previews together.

Music

Starring the Rai National Symphony Orchestra with the participation of Katherine Jenkins, mezzo-soprano. Among others present were the clarinetist Enrico Maria Baroni, the violinist Alessandro Milani, and the Maghini Choir directed by Claudio Chiavazza. The program includes musical pieces taken from the symphonic repertoire and other more popular ones from the Christmas tradition. A RAI Cultura and RAI 1 production RAI National Symphony Orchestra Conductor David Giménez Mezzosoprano Katherine Jenkins Executive Producer Eleonora De Angelis Curated by Claudia Tarantino Directed by Claudia De Toma.

“Christmas, in the wake of the teaching of Saint Francis, is par excellence the feast of care, encounter and relationships with the Lord and the people who are close to us and we love: the child Jesus is God who comes to seek us to offer a caress”, declared the director of the Communication Office of the Sacred Convent of Assisi, friar Giulio Cesareo. “Art, music, beauty move in the same direction and remind us, as Antoine De Saint-Exupéry said, that the essential is invisible to the eye. Our Franciscan community hopes that the Christmas concert in Assisi, thanks to and together with our partners Rai and Intesa Sanpaolo, will renew in all of us the awareness that there is nothing more precious than people, than anyone who is next to us. In this way our Christmas will also be shared with those who are most disadvantaged: and so the party will be even more beautiful”.

Streaming and TV

Where to see the Christmas Concert from Assisi 2022 live on TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, is broadcast today, Sunday 25 December 2022, at 12.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.