The unique show, with thousands of lights and spectacular settings, NightGarden returns to the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, in Miami. Perfect for the holidays, this augmented reality show returns with five brand new zones and 12 experiences in a magical fantasy land.

From November 10, access to NightGarden is available, a show that intervenes with lights and technology more than nine hectares of gardens of the botanical reserve located in Coral Gables. To appreciate the beauty of the play of lighting, lights and fantasy, the attraction is open from six in the afternoon, from Wednesday to Sunday.

This experience, which consists of walking through the different paths of the park that have been converted into magical settings, It is ideal for the whole family and perfect for children of any agewho can also participate in an augmented reality game that consists of finding the fairies of this kingdom.

The tour, which can take between one hour and 90 minutes, includes rainbow paths, holograms, video mapping and music. In addition, visitors can interact with Archie, the mystical talking tree, which is one of the favorite attractions of this show that began in 2018.

Among the new experiences, organizers highlight a stage dedicated to winter wonders, ideal for the approaching Christmas party season. This destination also includes a wide variety of food trucks, bars and rest rooms, distributed along the route.

How to attend NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden?



Tickets for NightGarden can be purchased at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden box office or online through Fever. The price of access for children under three to 10 years old is US$25, while from eleven years old and older, visitors must pay US$30. In the case of seniors and groups, various discounts apply.

It is recommended to wear comfortable shoes and clothing, since the activity is mainly done walking on the paths of the botanical garden. It may also be useful to check the weather conditions, since the facilities are outdoors. Don’t forget to bring your cell phone, because in each scenario you will want to capture photographs and videos for your social networks.