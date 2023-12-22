From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 12/22/2023 – 11:19

This Christmas, clothes, toys and perfumes will be the most common gifts in the celebrations of families in São Paulo. According to a survey of 1,031 people by the Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of São Paulo (FecomercioSP), 37% of São Paulo residents intend to buy items of clothing as gifts for family and friends, 18% toys and 15% cosmetics.

In total, 57% of people will buy gifts for the date, a reduction of 3% compared to the same period last year. However, they intend to spend more, with an increase of R$13.00 in the average ticket, totaling R$600.00.

However, you need to be careful when spending so as not to start the next year in red. For financial educator and director of Multimarcas Consórcios, Fernando Lamounier, the secret is to plan your expenses for the end of year festivities.

“Mapping total income, separating fixed and variable expenses, organizing debts and payments, are attitudes that help consumers to be aware of expenses and plan their income”, concludes Lamounier

The survey also reveals that 42% of São Paulo residents took advantage of Black Friday 2023 to anticipate their gift purchases. In 2022, the margin was 26%. Furthermore, 45% of people wait for the January sales, when stores offer discounts again.

Lamounier explains that researching and checking the price difference is important when saving so that this money can be used for other purposes, such as January bills.

“There is a lack of awareness among people about spending, making it increasingly necessary to carry out financial planning in order to benefit not only the person holding the money, but also everyone around them. Strategies that help people develop a solid understanding of money help promote financial skills that will be necessary in their lives”, adds the expert.

According to the São Paulo Commercial Association (ACSP), carried out with 755 consumers in the 27 Brazilian capitals, the main form of payment for consumers will be Pix with 47% of preference, followed by credit card in installments (44%), cash (34%) and debit card (31%).

For the director of fintech Qesh and payments specialist, Cristiano Maschio, advances in the experience of customers and companies are reflected in the increased use of Pix.

“In general, the population seeks fast and efficient operations, so Pix emerges as an agile and safe alternative, boosting transactions during the intense shopping period”.

The expert highlights that the tool brings practicality for customers, low cost for retailers and traders and 24-hour availability, making it a convenient choice for consumers to use when shopping for Christmas.