Christmas | Christmas traffic was mostly calm – during the day there were sheet metal crashes and tailgating

Christmas The traffic on the night before has been mostly calm, according to the traffic management company Fintraffic. at 7 p.m. Christmas traffic is already decreasing on all main roads.

According to Fintraffic, the traffic volumes on the biggest main roads have remained close to normal weekday evening readings throughout the day. After noon, the main roads were a little busier than usual for a few hours. The peak of traffic congestion was predicted today between noon and evening.

Major accidents have also been avoided, even though the Finnish Meteorological Institute had issued warnings about bad traffic weather.

“There have been small sheet metal crashes, rear-ends and ditches there all day, but nothing more serious is known,” said the transport operator Juho Anttonen Fintraffic from early evening.

From early evening a little inconvenience was caused on Ysitie in Urjala, when heavy equipment got stuck on the hill in bad weather. The police had to direct traffic until the vehicle could move again.

The busiest traffic has been on the main roads on Kolmostie between Helsinki and Tampere and on Nelostie between Helsinki and Heinola.

The Inner Finland Police Department said in the afternoon on Twitter, that several crashes had occurred in Pirkanmaa in a short period of time. The police urged those in traffic to take into account the bad driving weather.

Meteorology the department issued warnings to those going on Christmas traffic about bad traffic weather in the area stretching from southern Finland to central Finland and in northern Lapland to the regions of Inari and Utsjoki.

Driving conditions have been bad or very bad on more than two-thirds of the Finnish roads maintained by Fintraffic according to the overall situation.

For Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, Finland has so far not been given any warning about, for example, bad driving weather. Warnings of potentially bad weather have been issued for Boxing Day in the northern parts of Finland. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, this is due to snowfall arriving in the north.