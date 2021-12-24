Christmas | Christmas peace will be declared in Turku again without the public

The Old Great Square is fenced, and the proclamation is not loud.

Christmas Eve The traditional declaration of Christmas peace in Turku is being held for the second time in a row without the public being able to watch the event.

Due to interest rate restrictions, the public will not have access to the Old Market this year either, as the area will be fenced and the announcement will not be heard from the loudspeakers. The proclamation of Christmas peace at the Old Market Square has usually been followed by more than 10,000 people each year.

On Friday however, the declaration to be read at 12 noon will be televised and broadcast and broadcast online. The declaration will be read by the protocol manager of the city of Turku from the balcony of the Brinkkala house Mika Akkanen. Yle’s broadcast will begin at 11.55.

The tradition of Christmas peace is exceptionally strong, as the proclamation has been read almost uninterruptedly since the 14th century. Due to the Winter War, Christmas peace was not declared in 1939.

The militia strike in 1917 blocked the declaration of Christmas peace. Apparently, the years of great hatred in 1712–1721 also broke the tradition, possibly also the years 1809–1815.

Turku city informed on the exceptional arrangements for the declaration of Christmas peace on Friday last week. Mayor of Turku Go to Arveen according to the decision was a difficult but the only responsible solution.

“The city doesn’t want to hold big events and expose the townspeople to a situation where the omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading heavily. This will ensure the safety of the residents, ”Arve said in a city press release.