Christmas | Christmas peace will be declared again this year in Turku without the public – “Omikronvariant spreads strongly”

According to the City of Turku, the coronavirus situation in the region is difficult and the omicron transformation is spreading strongly.

Christmas peace The city will not be included in the declaration again this year, the City of Turku informs.

The city bases its decision on the difficult coronavirus situation in the area.

“The city doesn’t want to hold big events and expose the townspeople to a situation where the omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading heavily. This will ensure the safety of the residents, ”says the Mayor of Turku Minna Invoice in the bulletin.

Arveen according to the decision was difficult. Christmas peace was also declared last year without an audience, then for the first time.

However, the program for the Declaration of Christmas Peace is traditional at the Old Grand Square on Christmas Eve at 12 noon. The event can be watched on YLE on television and radio.

The public will not have access to the area and the declaration will be read without audio. The declaration is read by the protocol manager of the City of Turku Mika Akkanen.

According to the city, “the nature and location of the occasion do not allow for an inspection of the corona passport or security clearances”. More than 10,000 people have usually attended the event.