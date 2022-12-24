Christmas | Christmas peace was declared in Turku: the public was able to attend again

Christmas peace was declared at the Old Market Square in Turku.

The clock at the stroke of twelve, the words familiar to Finns in the declaration of Christmas peace echoed in Turku’s Vanhalla Suurtor. For two years, Christmas peace has been declared without an audience due to the corona pandemic, but this year the crowd was again welcome to the market.

In Yle’s broadcast, which showed the event, it was estimated that there were up to 15,000 people in attendance.

The declaration of Christmas peace was pronounced in Finnish and Swedish from the balcony of the Brinkkala house by the protocol manager of the city of Turku Mika Akkanen. This Christmas was Akkasen’s tenth time on the job.

Christmas peace has been declared from Turku almost continuously for 700 years. The declaration has been read from the balcony of the Brinkkala house since 1886. The declaration currently being read dates from 1903.