Saturday, December 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Christmas | Christmas peace was declared in Turku: the public was able to attend again

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 24, 2022
in World Europe
0

Christmas peace was declared at the Old Market Square in Turku.

The clock at the stroke of twelve, the words familiar to Finns in the declaration of Christmas peace echoed in Turku’s Vanhalla Suurtor. For two years, Christmas peace has been declared without an audience due to the corona pandemic, but this year the crowd was again welcome to the market.

In Yle’s broadcast, which showed the event, it was estimated that there were up to 15,000 people in attendance.

The declaration of Christmas peace was pronounced in Finnish and Swedish from the balcony of the Brinkkala house by the protocol manager of the city of Turku Mika Akkanen. This Christmas was Akkasen’s tenth time on the job.

Christmas peace has been declared from Turku almost continuously for 700 years. The declaration has been read from the balcony of the Brinkkala house since 1886. The declaration currently being read dates from 1903.

See also  Energy | Citizens are being educated in the autumn to save energy: "Old methods must be adopted more decisively"

Turku city protocol manager Mika Akkanen read the traditional declaration of Christmas peace from the balcony of the Brinkkala house in Turku on Christmas Eve. Picture: Roni Lehti / Magazine photo

#Christmas #Christmas #peace #declared #Turku #public #attend

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

kyiv denounces the death of five civilians in Kherson by a Russian attack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result