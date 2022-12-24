Christmas | Christmas Eve was celebrated in Hua Hin, Thailand in Erkki Kellosalo’s Christmas sauna

Finnish Christmas traditions have found their way to Thailand. The Kellosalo couple organized a Christmas sauna in Hua Hin.

THAI BOXERS saved Erkki Kellosalo Christmas sauna in Thailand.

She was his wife Jintana Kellosalo founded a Thai-Finnish sauna in Hua Hin, Thailand in the fall of 2019. The target group was tourists.

Then came the virus. The world was locked. Erkki Kellosalo guessed that this was it.

Soon, however, the couple noticed that the business was still going well. Thai people were in love with the sauna. The capital of the country became more customers the more they visited. This Christmas Eve, Kellosalot organized a Christmas sauna for the first time when the pandemic was over.

Business was saved thanks to Thai boxers. They were initially interested in the health benefits.

Erkki Kellosalo enjoys the herbal vapors of his sauna world.

“It became an instant hit. First those Thai boxers.”

Nucjira Koomrong (left) and Sulawan Koomrong warm up in Kellosaloji’s Thai Herb Sauna.

Stake Por Piang Restaurant owner Kan Si-Tammaratin many of the customers are Scandinavian. The Christmas tree of the restaurant located north of Hua Hin is probably the most spectacular in the area. It is built around a large tree in the restaurant’s yard.

“I have a very big tree”, says Si-Tammarat, using the word tree. She knows the Finnish language quite well, because she is married to a Finnish man.

“I know that it is so beautiful in Finland when there is a big Christmas tree. When I was in patrol, I learned how to make a hut.”

Si-Tammarat also uses the word for hut in Finnish. He says that he asked his workers to build a house-like structure around the trunk of a tree.

In the Thai style, the Christmas tree has enough light and sparkle. In the heat of it, a Finnish couple Yucca and Tea Halmejärvi cutting the Christmas ham. The standing table has four different versions of ham.

Kan Si-Tammarat presents a selection of hams to Tea and Jukka Halmejärvi.

“We try to have every other Christmas in Finland that the mother-in-law likes,” says Tea Halmejärvi.

Here we get to the finished table. Forget about getting married in the store and Christmas stress. You don’t have to go with the Christmas cart in traffic,” says Jukka Halmejärvi.

“The Christmas spirit comes from when each strangles the other,” Tea Halmejärvi continues with a grin. Both laugh at the gentle humor.

HUA HIN on the nearby beach Janne Himanen polskii his wife Araya Himanen with. They don’t get to their own Christmas sauna until the evening of Christmas Day. The couple spends the evening on the beaches of Hua Hin.

The Himases recently built a sauna in their home in northeastern Thailand, i.e. the northern corner of Isaan.

“I would like there to be the same Finnish atmosphere. There are no saunas in the Isaani area.”

Janne and Araya Himanen splashed in the sea on Christmas Eve.

Himaste’s sauna has enjoyed so much popularity that local guys have offered to pay 50 Thai baht, or about 1.5 euros, to enter the baths.

TO THAILAND tourism is now starting its first season after the corona pandemic. Kan Si-Tammarat says that she is sad because of all the tourist entrepreneurs.

“I thought we were going back to the time of the dinosaurs,” says Si-Tammarat.

According to his findings, about 80 percent of the restaurants in the area had to close due to the corona virus.

“We returned to our roots. We’re waking up right now. There will be a lot of tourists.”

CHRISTMAS is a foreign product in strongly Buddhist Thailand. According to Si-Tammarat, its Christian deviations are not harmful at all.

“We know how Western people are very happy about Christmas,” he says.

“Christmas is not originally a Thai holiday, but we respect it. We want everyone to be happy. We want to respect people.”

There was no Christmas at Si-Thammarat’s restaurant this year, but it will be next year. The platforms were still being built the night before.