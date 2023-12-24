Christmas | Christmas Eve traffic has been calm

On Christmas Eve, no bigger or more serious crashes and accidents have been reported by midday.

Christmas Eve morning and – morning traffic has been calm on Finnish roads, says Fintraffic's Traffic Center in Tampere.

“Of course there are people, but it's calm. There has been no confusion during the morning. It can't be said that there were traffic jams or queues,” says the Tieliikennekeskus.

“Traditionally, traffic quiets down in the evening around noon. Of course, there are still shoppers.”

On Christmas Eve, no bigger or more serious crashes or accidents have been reported by midday.

“Of course, smaller crashes always happen, run-outs and sheet metal crashes.”

The Finnish Transport Center estimates that yesterday was the busiest day in Christmas traffic.