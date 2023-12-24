Sunday, December 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Christmas | Christmas Eve traffic has been calm

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Christmas | Christmas Eve traffic has been calm

On Christmas Eve, no bigger or more serious crashes and accidents have been reported by midday.

Christmas Eve morning and – morning traffic has been calm on Finnish roads, says Fintraffic's Traffic Center in Tampere.

“Of course there are people, but it's calm. There has been no confusion during the morning. It can't be said that there were traffic jams or queues,” says the Tieliikennekeskus.

“Traditionally, traffic quiets down in the evening around noon. Of course, there are still shoppers.”

On Christmas Eve, no bigger or more serious crashes or accidents have been reported by midday.

“Of course, smaller crashes always happen, run-outs and sheet metal crashes.”

The Finnish Transport Center estimates that yesterday was the busiest day in Christmas traffic.

#Christmas #Christmas #Eve #traffic #calm

See also  Itamaraty sends Brazilian ambassador back to Kiev - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result