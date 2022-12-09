Children’s book reviewIf it doesn’t really want to snow outside yet, we’ll look for it in books. Children’s book critic Jaap Friso read a few new children’s books in which it is snowing and the ultimate Christmas feeling emerges. From Norway, Suriname, the mountains and a real stable. For lots of winter reading pleasure under the Christmas tree.

Somewhere in the snow by Linde Faas, Lemniscaat, 4+ © Lemniscaat Publishers



Flakes, shreds, heaps, layers and dots

In some languages ​​there are dozens of words for snow. Illustrator Linde Faas knows at least as many ways to paint snow. In flakes, shreds, stripes, layers, heaps, dots and just as white mass. How do you paint snow? Well, so. ‘Somewhere in the snow’ is a white and wonderful picture book that has everything it takes to become a new Christmas and winter classic.

Sofie would like to celebrate Christmas, but her father is always busy 'with things she doesn't understand'. Behind every window in the city there is a Christmas tree and it is cozy, but not with her. She goes looking for herself, in the middle of a fierce winter storm and of course she meets a moose with kind eyes who takes Sofie to his own white world. There where the city ends and the unknown begins. In the huge forest she discovers a small Christmas tree that she decorates with the animals with a collection of wonder things. "The tree will shine, just like in old stories." Faas stays close to the tradition and magic of Christmas, in which it is ultimately all about light. She uses warm Christmas phrases like: 'everyone who is alone deserves something nice' and 'magic can be found everywhere if you look closely'.

The Dutch illustrator Linde Faas lives in Norway and that is clearly noticeable in ‘Somewhere in the snow’, especially in the magnificent painting of the Northern Lights with which she closes the book and on which Sofie’s Christmas tree has a radiant spot.

Somewhere in the snow by Linde Faas, Lemniscaat, 4+

Morris van Bart Moeyaert, illustrations: Sebastiaan Van Doninck, Querido, 4. © Querido Publishers





Quote

‘Some names give you broad shoulders’

Much more snow in a winter novella by the Flemish duo Bart Moeyaert and Sebastiaan Van Doninck. Morris temporarily lives with his grandmother in the mountains and he has to constantly chase her dog who escapes. It’s not called Houdini for nothing. Just as he has found the beast, a blizzard sets in and Houdini takes off again. A dangerous ram appears, another boy who is not very nice but suddenly starts crying, and there is the nasty Randy Pek who never looks at him.

‘Morris’ is a literary tale for connoisseurs in which most of it happens between the lines. Bart Moeyaert, just like in much of his other work, does not reveal much and mainly suggests. The sad things that happened in the past, that people always just leave and that you shouldn’t call Morris a boy. There are indications, that’s for sure, a door slams shut and Morris says to the other boy, ‘But you do something with your daddy’.

This novella is therefore a bit of a fill-in exercise full of beautiful and mysterious sentences, such as: ‘With a name you exist more than without, and some names give you broad shoulders.’

Morris van Bart Moeyaert, illustrations: Sebastiaan Van Doninck, Querido, 4+

Moon and the Christmas of the animals by Sjoerd Kuyper, illustrations: Sanne te Loo, Hoogland & Van Klaveren, 5+. © Hoogland&Van Klaveren Publishers



Surinamese snow

In the second book about Maantje by Sjoerd Kuyper, the girl goes to Suriname with her parents and grandmother to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve with her aunt and uncle. For her grandmother it is probably the last visit to her native country and she reminisces about grandfather.

Maantje’s family reacts enthusiastically when she talks about her dreams, so she gets a taste for it and turns it into a follow-up story that lasts the entire journey. Kuyper artfully weaves the wintry story about Maantje’s cat, who invites all the animals to the Christmas party, through the family experiences in Suriname. This creates a pleasant mix of worlds, with a Christmas drink in the swimming pool under the tropical sun and strolling through the snow.

A loving story that is very suitable to read aloud, with realistic illustrations by Sanne te Loo that add something. Who knows, a new Robin may have been born with Maantje. A few decades ago, Sjoerd Kuyper wrote numerous books about this boy, which have recently been bundled in a beautiful omnibus: ‘Robin, all stories. Maantje looks at the world with the same curious look and has at least as much lively imagination.

Moon and the Christmas of the animals by Sjoerd Kuyper, illustrations: Sanne te Loo, Hoogland & Van Klaveren, 5+

They had counted their sheep by Benny Lindelauf, illustrations: Marieke Nelissen, Querido, 6+. © Querido Publishers



The Gospel: Mysterious and Magical

Shepherds, sheep, a stable and the light of a star. ‘They had counted their sheep’, as the title suggests, remains close to the story from the Christmas Gospel. A girl wants to prove she can become a shepherd like her brothers. If a sheep escapes, it gets her in trouble, but she always benefits from the light of a bright star. Her brothers and father think she died in an accident, but her grandfather is wiser and follows the light of the same strong to a stable. “Old, rickety and small, but the warm glow the star cast over the hovel made it the most beautiful place on earth.”

A poetic fable by multi-award-winning children’s book author Benny Lindelauf that doesn’t use a word too much. A special mention to Marieke Nelissen, who is responsible for the fabulous illustrations of landscapes full of sand colours. Paintings that would not look out of place on the wall, such as that of the blindfolded sheep Brekebeen. A bit mysterious and magical but also in service of the story. She can finally get some serious awards. ‘They had counted their sheep’ offers a subtle story in a beautiful edition and is therefore a perfect Christmas gift.

They had counted their sheep by Benny Lindelauf, illustrations: Marieke Nelissen, Querido, 6+





