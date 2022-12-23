Christmas, checks by the Nas: 1,775 panettone and tons of fish seized

On the occasion of the upcoming Christmas holidays, the Carabinieri for the protection of Health, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, have intensified checks on typical food products of the period.

At the head of the artisan panettone. Specifically, ten tons of sweets were seized, including 1,775 fake artisanal panettone. Second food: fish. In addition, 530 criminal and administrative violations were contested for a total of over 365 thousand euros in fines.

The operation, planned at a national level, made it possible to inspect 882 companies operating in the production and commercial sector of traditional confectionery products and the fish supply chain.