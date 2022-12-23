Christmas, checks by the Nas: 1,775 panettone and tons of fish seized
On the occasion of the upcoming Christmas holidays, the Carabinieri for the protection of Health, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, have intensified checks on typical food products of the period.
At the head of the artisan panettone. Specifically, ten tons of sweets were seized, including 1,775 fake artisanal panettone. Second food: fish. In addition, 530 criminal and administrative violations were contested for a total of over 365 thousand euros in fines.
The operation, planned at a national level, made it possible to inspect 882 companies operating in the production and commercial sector of traditional confectionery products and the fish supply chain.
The police have found irregularities in 229 facilities. The 7.5 tons of confectionery products seized mostly concerned panettone and pandoro sold as artisanal. On the contrary, they were industrial and fraudulently repackaged products, partly without labeling and traceability.
37 managers have been sanctioned, while 231 others have been accused of hygienic-sanitary deficiencies in the raw materials and pastry laboratories.
Finally, the police forces issued 16 orders for the closure or suspension of production and sales activities.
Even in the control of the fish products chain, 40 percent of irregularities were recorded. In fact, 2.3 tons of fish were seized, due to the lack of traceability of origin and irregularities in the methods of conservation of the catch. 7 wholesalers and fishmongers suspended for hygienic and structural deficiencies.
