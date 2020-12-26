France 2 looks back on the news of the week in photos. Santa Claus was almost within reach of a little boy Photowritten. This year, he’s literally staying in his bubble. Even though the WHO has certified that he is immune to Covid-19, Santa Claus sets a good example by keeping his distance. This is also the case in Thailand, where the character was placed behind a glass. In Japan, it was time to grab … a foaming tree, haloed with soap bubbles that rise to the sky.

Another tree Photowritten expresses an injury; that of the Lebanese people in mourning after the explosion of the port of Beirut last August, which left 200 dead and 6,000 injured. Their names are written on the tree so as not to forget that in many families, someone will be missing at the holiday table. In Italy, comfort comes in the eyes of a caregiver in the Covid unit of a hospital. Another image shows a 66-year-old American nurse, given a standing ovation by her colleagues, on her release from nine months of hospitalization due to the coronavirus. “This is my second life”, she exclaimed.

The JT

The other subjects of the news