Christmas | Busy in Eastern Uusimaa, “eerily quiet” in southwestern Finland – the police's Christmas has mostly gone peacefully

In Helsinki, Christmas has been compared to busy weekdays from the police's point of view. In Eastern Uusimaa, the police had to investigate a mass fight.

The police from that point of view, Christmas has generally been peaceful, according to reports from police stations from different parts of Finland. The exception is Eastern Uusimaa, where, according to the police, Christmas has been busier than usual.

The Helsinki police say that in terms of the number of tasks, Christmas has been compared to busy weekdays, but not even close to a normal weekend.

“We have not come to our knowledge of anything special during the night”, the Helsinki police inspector Esa Pennanen tells.

On Monday morning, the Helsinki police were busy with a hit-and-run in Vallila, where a taxi drove through the railing and fell several meters to the lower street level. The three injured were transported to the hospital.

in Eastern Uusimaa the police's Christmas, on the other hand, has been compared to an ordinary weekend, despite the declaration of Christmas peace, says the inspector on general duty Kimmo Klemetti. The police department was already told on Sunday that Christmas Eve could not be described as peaceful.

According to Klemet, the police have encountered, among other things, drunk driving, aggravated drunk driving, drug crimes, assaults and domestic violence. In addition, during the night, the police also investigated a mass fight in Vantaa's Korso. However, according to Klemet, no criminal complaint was filed about the mass fight.

According to Klemet's experience, Christmas has usually been calmer.

“Previously, it never occurred to me to compare it to a normal weekend. Alcohol has also colored this Christmas on some level.”

Klemetti says that it has been calmer on the task front after around eight thirty in the morning. On Christmas Day, the police plan to focus on traffic control and drunken driving.

in southwestern Finland police patrols visited people's homes on the eve, although less frequently and in slightly more unpleasant ways.

“There were almost 30 reports of domestic violence, disturbing people, disturbing noise or other domestic disturbance during Christmas Eve and the night before,” the police write in the announcement.

According to the police, the number of home alarms was in line with previous Christmases.

“Major disruptions were avoided in public places, and the streets were even eerily quiet in places from morning to night.”

in Eastern Finland according to the police, Christmas was mostly peaceful.

“There have been small fights and home alarms,” ​​STT is told from the situation center of the Eastern Finland police.

By Christmas morning, there were fewer than 80 different jobs in the entire region of Eastern Finland.

“That's roughly the same amount as a normal weekday night.”

The police in Häme also say that the Christmas celebration went without any major disturbances. Between the morning of Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, the police received 114 tasks in the area of ​​the entire facility, which concerned, among other things, drunk driving and disorderly behavior.