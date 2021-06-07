June comes with good news for dependent and retired workers, is the month in which the first payment of the supplementary annual salary (SAC) arrives: the Christmas bonus. But around this information there are always some doubts that are worth clarifying:How many months do you have to work to collect it? Do overtime count? What taxes do you deduct and even how to calculate it?

What is the date of payment of the Christmas bonus: The bonus must be paid until June 30, the first SAC. The second is in December, until the 18th.

Is there a minimum amount of time worked to collect the bonus ?: “No, if you work one day in the semester (from January to June) you have the right to collect the bonus proportional to the months worked,” says Sebastián Domínguez, Partner at SDC Asesores Tributarios. In that case it will not be half salary as it would happen if one works the entire semester. “The calculation, in this case, is the average salary divided by the days of the semester and multiplied by the number of days worked,” explains the specialist.

What happens if an employee works a month and quits or is fired: Whether you are fired or resigned, you have the right to collect the bonus for the time worked. The calculation is the same: half salary, divided 181 by 30 days worked.

Are there discounts on the Christmas bonus ?: Yes, the mandatory discounts are made: social work, retirement, union, law 19,032. There is a taxable base cap for social security, for the bonus, 50% of that cap is taken. “The ceiling until the month of May was $ 225,171.69, so half was $ 112,585.85, that ceiling goes up in June because it increases quarterly, but the increase has not yet been published by ANSeS,” explains Domínguez.

Does the bonus pay earnings ?: The recent reform of Law 27,617 exempts the bonus from the payment of Earnings for those who have a gross monthly compensation of up to $ 150,000, and because of the regulations, there you have to consider the monthly average. So if it is someone who collects gross $ 150,000 will have the $ 75,000 of the bonus exempt. “Although the AFIP resolution on Earnings has not yet been modified, everything seems to indicate that it will be regulated this month,” estimates the head of SDC Asesores Tributarios.

How to calculate overtime and leave: Each worker must bear in mind that overtime or commissions must be added to the amount of salary for the month in which they were paid in order to calculate the highest monthly remuneration obtained. However, It should be noted that in case the working hours were modified by an agreement and that would make the worker work for fewer hours the month with the highest income should be evaluated again regardless of working time.

Also, for women, maternity leave should not be included as part of the Christmas bonus since the worker does not receive her salary, but a family allowance. That’s why only Only the months worked in the semester before or after the license must be considered. The same applies to leaves without pay, which consider for the calculation of the bonus only the months in which the salary was paid.

On what salary is the bonus calculated ?: each half bonus corresponds to 50% of the highest monthly salary received by the worker within each of the two semesters.

How is the amount of the bonus calculated ?: To calculate it, you have to divide the best salary of the semester by 12 and then multiply it by the months worked to date (if you worked the entire semester, to know how much will be charged in June you have to multiply it by 6).

Calculate half of the best salary.

Divide that amount by six.

Multiply the result by the months worked.

How much will retirees collect as a bonus? : the latest increase of 12.12% for June confirmed by the national government for the beneficiaries of the ANSeS according to the new pension mobility formula It leads to the minimum retirement of $ 23,064 per month, therefore, those who collect the minimum must collect $ 11,532 as a bonus.

Do other ANSeS benefits charge a bonus? The answer is no, at least not from the ANSeS. Neither the Universal Child Allowance (AUH), nor the Pregnancy Allowance (AUE) nor the pensions will have a bonus from the National Social Security Administration.

How to use the bonus: “Paying debts should come first, as long as the debts have a high financial cost”Gonzalo Pereyra Saez warns. And he adds: “In general, bank cards and loans tend to have very high rates. That is, interests that far exceed the returns of a low-risk investment.”

But if it is about investing, the specialist assures that “the best alternatives to invest in the event of a conservative profile are the Common Investment Funds and the Stock Market Guarantees, while a good diversification in Cedears could be the most suitable investment for those who want to take a little more risk “. And he concludes: “As for cryptocurrencies, they should not be lacking in an investment portfolio.”

