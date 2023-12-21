The Christmas holidays they are rich in many elements that make this period magical: reuniting with relatives, having more time for friends,… binge Christmas, the lasagna of the aunt, the tiramisu grandmother's, pandoro and panettone ready to explode from how stuffed they are.

A dramatic period that goes, at least in Italyfrom December 24 to January 6, at a fast pace as a sort of triathlon of the fork, where during the Christmas binges, together with the panettone stuffed with seven layers of variegated creams, you too risk exploding. So what can you do to emerge unscathed or almost unscathed from this ordeal studded with candied fruit?

Top 5 on how to survive Christmas binges: here's what you can do

1. In raise your glasses! Yes but for drink lots of water to detoxify you from all the toxins accumulated during the Christmas binges, which will creep into every nook and cranny of your body, swelling you like a bagpipe.

2. After sumptuous lunches made up of billions of courses, don't sink onto the sofa swallowing the last slice of pandoro, but go out and take a long walkinvolve your closest friends and go and see the attractions of your cities together, create memories by imprinting them in some shots.

This strategy will help i digestive processes and in the evening you will have no difficulty falling asleep, despite the Christmas binges.

3. Play both advance and recovery: the days before, eat frugal meals, rich in fruit and vegetables. The days after the binges, activate the same strategy. Combine all this with moderate physical activity: it has been scientifically proven that It's better to walk 10 minutes a day rather than go to the gym once a week. The body benefits from consistency.

4. During Christmas binges you can taste everything, but try reducing portions and chewing slowlyso in addition to helping the digestion already put to the test by the lasagna marathon, you will eat less and you will not hurt the egos of aunts and grandmothers who took a week to prepare everything.

5. Experience Christmas feasts without guilt. Not only is it a moment of conviviality but also of reunion, an opportunity to be together with those we love. Christmas binges certainly won't definitively compromise yours ideal weight or yours Health.

To preserve them, that's enough take care of your body all year round, with the necessary disruptions of the required holidays. What do you think, it could be a good resolution for the 2024? Best wishes from the editorial team iCrewPlay tech!