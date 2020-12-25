The stock market is closed today due to the Christmas holiday. At the same time, foreign exchange market and bullion market will also be closed. Apart from this, the stock market remains closed on Saturday and Sunday as well. That is, after three days the market will open on Monday. At the same time, banks will also be closed for 3 consecutive days.

Sensex gained 529 points on Thursday, Nifty crosses 13700

The rise in shares of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC and ICICI Bank continued in the local stock markets for the third consecutive day on Thursday. During this period, the Sensex closed up 529 points at the end of trading. A positive global trend also boosted market sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 529.36 points or 1.14 percent to close at 46,973.54 points. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty gained 148.15 points or 1.09 percent to 13,749.25 points.

Among the Sensex companies, Axis Bank shares rose the most by nearly three percent. Shares of Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, ONGC, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel were also profitable. On the other hand, shares of Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra declined. Vinod Modi, head-strategy, Reliance Securities, said that the support of shares of financial companies gave rise to the domestic stock markets. He said Asian markets closed with gains due to the possibility of a Brexit trade agreement.

Foreign investors are fiercely shopping

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 536.13 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data from the stock markets. Among other Asian markets, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo closed with positive stance. There was a decline in Shanghai. European markets were in the lead in early trade. Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent crude oil futures lost 0.48 percent to $ 51.04 a barrel.

Rupee rises 21 paise against dollar

On Thursday, the rupee gained 21 paise to close at 73.55 per dollar (provisional) against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market due to continued foreign exchange flows and a positive trend in the domestic stock markets. Currency dealers said the weakening of the US dollar against other major currencies of the world also supported the rupee. In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee started trading against the dollar at a rate of 73.66 rupees per dollar.

The dollar-rupee exchange rate traded higher at Rs 73.54 and the low at Rs 73.66 per dollar. The rupee finally closed at Rs 73.55 per dollar at the end of trading. It was 21 paise higher than the previous day’s closing price. Earlier on Wednesday, the dollar-rupee exchange rate was 73.76 rupees per dollar. The dollar index, which measured the strength of the dollar against the world’s six major currencies, declined by 0.20 percent to 90.23.