Christmas | Back in the 1980s, children were drowning in Christmas presents, but nowadays nobody seems to play anymore

Santa Clauscome already!

The night is long – children have known that since the beginning of the 20th century, when the distribution of Christmas presents in ordinary Finnish homes became common.

However, for a long time Christmas gifts were practical: better fabrics, new damasks, something good to eat. However, in wealthy families already at the end of the 19th century, children could be remembered with toys, such as music boxes, paper dolls or tin soldiers.

Toy gifts were also made themselves, says the researcher Katriina Heljakka. Heljakka, who studied toys and play at the University of Turku, also works as a play expert for the Mannerheim Children’s Protection Association.

According to Heljaka, people often have the image that before toys began to be manufactured industrially, children had a terrible time and had to play mostly with stones and pine cones.

“Of course, there were fewer toys, and the few were taken better care of, but there were still some. The sparse selection of toys was completed by making it yourself,” says Heljakka.

In poor families, the only doll could get a new dress for Christmas or a beloved rocking horse a new coat of paint.

After the wars in the 1950s, economic growth and prosperity began to be reflected in Finns’ Christmas celebrations. The selection of toys also grew, and more and more people could also afford to buy them.

However, for a long time toys were only bought for children at Christmas and birthdays.

In the Figurilandia store of used toys from Helsingin Malmi, you can find plenty of favorite gifts from past years. In the picture, Barbie’s remote-controlled car from the 1980s.

At most children’s gift mountains were perhaps in the 1980s before the recession years of the 1990s.

In the 1980s, children’s programs began to have an even stronger influence on what kind of toys were put on the market. Much more than just toys began to be sold to children and young people in the name of TV series and movies.

The toy researcher talks about the transmediality of the market, which means something that crosses genre boundaries.

“Transmediality was no longer a new phenomenon in the 80s, but it became even more diverse and abundant then,” says Heljakka.

Developing technology began to open up new opportunities for the toy market as well. In the 1980s, pocket-sized electronic games came first, then the Commodore 64, in the 1990s tamagotchis, gameboys…

Anttila’s catalog from 1982 also included electronic games.

In the 2020s, the triumph of technology and gamification has led to the fact that today’s parents – and toy retailers – are already complaining that today’s children are no longer interested in toys and that gaming has replaced play.

Games have also been blamed for the disappearance of brick-and-mortar toy stores.

“Playing hasn’t disappeared anywhere, it’s just changed its form. Playing is modern-day playing,” Heljakka points out.

Transmediality has become even stronger, and nowadays social media also participates in it, says Heljakka. One good example of contemporary transmediality is, for example, fan fiction.

Social media can make a toy a phenomenon, but the toy business is also influenced by social media. Heljakka mentions, for example, emojis, which are suitable as subjects for movies as well as soft toys.

In the last couple of Christmases, for example, various unboxing toys have been big hits. Unboxing toys means a surprise package, where you can’t know what it contains when you buy it.

“The surprise egg is, of course, an old example of an unboxing toy, but unboxing is a familiar term from social media: in unboxing videos, people film themselves opening different packages,” says Heljakka.

Current ones the toy market is best defined by one word: abundance. Alongside old favorites, new ones are born all the time. You can order anything online.

Parents often buy toys for their children that evoke warm and nostalgic memories in them.

Many old hits have experienced a new arrival a couple of times already.

“I’m a child of the 80s myself and I play a lot with My Little Pony. Now I have bought them again for my own child”, says Heljakka.

However, the current My Little Ponies are more like big-eyed fairies than ponies, Heljakka points out.

My Little Pony toys from the 1980s at Figurilandia.

“The ponies experienced a new arrival in the 2010s with a new animation series, and the influence of Japanese anime culture can be seen in their appearance.”

Mostly girls play with the ponies in the barn. Now they are already being bought for boys too.

“One of the revolutionary changes in the toy market in recent years has been the awakening to how toys and games have long been gendered,” says Heljakka.

Anttila’s mail order catalog also advertised country fairs in 1982.

From the children’s room the overwhelming amount of goods has also begun to arouse anxiety in many modern parents.

Heljakka believes that the big toy trends of the future are ecology and recyclability.

“How is the toy made? How well does the toy last? Can it be fixed? Can I get spare parts for it? Such questions will certainly become more important than ever”, Heljakka reflects.

The best toys already stand the test of time, and new generations will rediscover them. Building blocks and teddy bears are examples of toys whose popularity is not affected by toy trends.

Time-lasting classic blocks.

“It is telling that when the teddy bear challenge spread around the world at the beginning of the pandemic, the teddy bear became an object of resilience, the purpose of which was to spread comfort and hope. The teddy bear was perfect for this purpose, because one could be found in almost every home,” says Heljakka.

And if today’s children prefer to adventure in digital worlds, traditional toy manufacturers have found a new customer base in adults. For example, Lego today already has a large selection of complex construction sets aimed only at adults.

Heljakka doesn’t think you should worry about playing. It may change shape, but it’s not going anywhere.

“Play is an experience that transcends generational boundaries, and the ability to play separates a person from a machine.”

Smurf figures from the 1970s and 1980s.

Legos and Duplot have been popular for decades.

Playmobil’s pirate ship from the 1980s and 1990s.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys became popular in the 1990s thanks to the TV series.

The hard plastic Gogo figures were children’s currency in the early 2000s.