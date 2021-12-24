Face to face with the Ukrainian’s wife from Atalanta

Davide Amato

“He’s always serious on the pitch, but at home, away from the spotlight of public life, he’s like a child. He always jokes and laughs. I don’t think his parents know him in this capacity either.” Word of Roksana Malinovska, who takes us to the world of her husband, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Ukrainian from Atalanta. “People say we are alike. And it’s true. Ruslan and I are the same inside. I’m his number one fan. We try to do everything together: from playing sports, because we are both passionate, to eating healthy”, says Malinovska. who runs a fashion atelier in Bergamo.

Roksana, how is Malinovskyi in private life?

“A father and a caring husband. It’s romantic, because every time he scores he makes me and Olivia, our two-year-old daughter a heart. It’s funny: when my husband is at home the little girl wants to play only with him. Ruslan spends more possible time with us. And during the quarantine he really helped me: he cleaned the house, he changed diapers. He knows how to do many things because since he was a child he lived alone, far from his parents, in the Shakhtar youth sector “.

How is feeding at the Malinovskyi house?

“We try to eat foods that are not particularly fatty or sweet. Even if it is difficult. Ruslan likes panettone, cakes, pastries and brioches so much. We take products without butter. And we don’t drink regular milk: only oat milk. or almond because we are both intolerant to wheat and cow’s milk “.

And the relationship between Malinvoskyi and the kitchen?

“Between the two, the one who spends the most time in the kitchen is Ruslan. Every day he makes breakfasts for Olivia. And, when he’s home in the morning, for the whole family: juices, eggs, salmon, avocado, Ukrainian meatballs, omelettes, flakes oats, pancakes. For us Ukrainians, breakfast is the highlight of the day. And Ruslan is no exception. But he also cooks meat, fish and vegetables with sauces. His secrets? Well, he asks for a lot of advice on recipes to the Atalanta chef. And, among the Bergamo dishes, his favorite is rabbit “.

Malinovskyi’s physical activity?

“During the quarantine we used to train together at home. With treadmills and elastic bands. Now we often go for a walk, in the Lower or Upper Town, with Olivia. Other sports? My husband likes tennis: in Ukraine, where football tired him less from a physical point of view, he played with them. And then he is very good at skating, so much so that we went to Bergamo too: he moves well because he used skates since he was a child, since he lived in a region with a lot of ice, and in my opinion, given the his qualities, he could also have been a hockey player “.

“We like to travel: even a few days are enough. But now, between Covid and various commitments, it is more difficult. We shot Italy well, even with Olivia. Plans for the Holidays? In Dubai for Christmas and then, as per tradition, New Year’s Eve with the family, in Bergamo, at home “.

How did you meet?

“In my city, Sevastopol, in the Crimea. He played there. The center is not big. The places to go are those. And we met. I was 19 and he was 20”.

How does your husband live football?

“He is very interested in what people think. And after each game he reads the newspapers to see the report cards and the marks they give him. This is his incentive to work better. He is an intelligent player, he knows how to play different roles and so he got used to it. to Gasperini’s football. Ruslan is strong in character, determined despite the difficulties. Even when he wasn’t playing, at the beginning, he didn’t show me that he suffered from it. After all, he always told me that Italian football is another world and that all “Atalanta there is really a lot of quality. With whom have you tied the most? Above all I would say Freuler, Djimicati, Toloi, Gosens and De Roon”.

Your relationship with Bergamo?

“We are positively impressed by this city and its people. Our daughter Olivia was born here two years ago. We feel great in Bergamo. And the people fill us with affection. After every goal scored by Ruslan, the neighbors give us something, like a bottle, and their children of drawings. A few months ago, in the summer, moved by the desire to return our heart and soul to the city of Bergamo, I opened Atelier Mali, a fashion boutique in the center. I am passionate about style Italian. And in my shop, where some Ukrainian ladies work, we offer unique and tailored dresses for women. I’m a creative: I don’t sleep at night because I already think about what to do with a fabric “.