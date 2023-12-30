This year, the Official College of Nursing of the Region of Murcia has celebrated Christmas with two fun parties for the little ones, children and grandchildren of its members. On Sunday, December 17, the first children's party took place at the Granja Park de Alumbres, in Cartagena, where about a hundred people, including children and adults, enjoyed a morning full of surprises. The older ones were able to slide down the zip line or learn fascinating science tricks. For the little ones, in addition to the visit to the farm to learn about its animals and their habitats, a face painting activity was organized.

After lunch, the prizes for the 29th Christmas Children's Drawing Contest were awarded, whose winners were: in the 3-5 year old category, first prize for Martín Albaladejo and second prize for Violeta Baeza; 6-8 year old category, first prize for Lucas López and second prize for Marcos Segura and 9-12 year old category, first prize for Carla Martínez and second prize for Sofía Albaladejo.

On Saturday, December 23, the celebration of the Official College of Nursing in Murcia was held at Terra Natura, which was attended by nearly three hundred people, who took a guided tour of the park and participated in educational talks about exotic birds, giraffes, wolves and birds of prey, among others.

At the end of the activities in the park and lunch, the awards ceremony for the 29th Drawing Contest in the Murcia edition took place. The winners were in the 3-5 year old category, first prize for Rocío Gómez and second prize for Zoe Gomaríz; category for 6-8 years, first prize for Daniel Blasco and second prize for Vega Pérez and category for 9-12 years, first prize for Lorenzo Ruiz and second prize for Noa Pérez.

At both parties there was the presence of a royal page of His Majesty the Three Wise Men, who collected the letters from those boys and girls who wanted to give them to him and helped deliver the gifts of the winners in the drawing contest and the detail that everyone party attendees received courtesy of AMA Seguros.