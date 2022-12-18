Going to the cinema at Christmas is a tradition that returns after the interruption due to the pandemic. You go there with your family and children (usually many films aimed at this target come out in December), but also to experience strong emotions, such as fear. The big screen makes us dream, laugh, but also shiver and cry. According to various studies, viewers go to the cinema precisely because they feel free to express all kinds of sensations there, protected by darkness and anonymity. Horror moviesfor example, seem to attract more and more people (in 2014 they accounted for 2.7% of the annual box office, a percentage that jumped to 12.7% in 2021, according to the online database The Numbers), perhaps because they contain elements of terror and drama they remind us of the real world (pandemic, economic problems, war).