Winter holidays can be deadly. Word of experts. Research shows that More people die from heart attacks during the last week of December than at any other time of the year. The darkest day? AND' December 25th, just on Christmas day. A study published in 'Circulation', the flagship journal of the American Heart Association (Aha), verified this in the United States: on this date there are more cardiac deaths than on any other day of the year. This is followed by December 26th and January 1st, after the New Year's revelry.

While being aware of the signs of a heart attack and taking steps to reduce your risk is important year-round, the AHA is appealing that this attention will be particularly important in the coming weeks. The experts also cite a study in the 'British Medical Journal', which examined more than 16 years of data on heart attacks among people in Sweden: the authors found an overall increase of 15% in heart attacks during the winter holidays . Of particular importance, the work shows that heart attacks increased 37% on December 24, Christmas Eve, peaking at 10 p.m. and more often in people older than 75 and in those with diabetes or previous cardiovascular disease.

Another reason to be especially careful this year? According to experts, this is indicated by another study presented at the British Cardiovascular Society meeting in June. A study which, confirming previous research, found that more serious heart attacks occur on Mondays than on any other day of the week. And this year, specialists point out, December 25th falls on a Monday. “No one wants to think about tragedy during this joyous time of year as we gather with family and friends. However, these startling facts are sobering,” notes Johanna Contreras, an American Heart Association clinical volunteer and Mt. Sinai cardiologist. Hospital System of New York City.

Because it happens

“We don't know exactly what triggers this increase in heart attacks during the holidays likely a combination of factors“, reasons Contreras. “It has been noted that winter weather” is associated with an increase in heart attacks. “Risk due to limitation of blood flow when arteries can be narrowed in cold temperatures. We also know that holidays bring a lot additional stress to many people. There are many parties and family gatherings where many tend to overdo it with rich foods and drinks” According to Contreras, one of the most critical factors may be that people ignore important warning signs of a heart attack or stroke. “While you may not want to spend the holidays in a doctor's office or hospital, get checked out and receive treatment timely if there is a problem is one of the best gifts you can give yourself and your loved ones for all the celebrations to come”, warns the cardiologist.

The same gift can be represented by raising the alarm if you notice that someone is having symptoms of a heart attack or stroke. It can happen while shopping at the mall, enjoying Christmas shows and music, or spending time with family. Initiating life-saving measures and calling for help promptly could make the difference between life and death. “We encourage at least one person in each family to learn these maneuvers, because statistics show that the majority of cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital and often at home,” Contreras points out. “The American Heart Association also released a short instructional video.”

Finally, Christmas family gatherings can also become a good time to talk about family health history, adds the expert: “Many of the health factors that influence heart disease and stroke are hereditary. If one of your parents, siblings or If your grandparents had a heart attack or stroke, you're probably at increased risk too. But the good news is that you can reduce your risk with preventative measures. Knowing that history is an important first step.” Any tips for the upcoming holidays? “Know the symptoms of heart attack and stroke in men and women, and take action; celebrate in moderation, eating healthy without deprivation, but in an intelligent way, not exceeding in drinking and salt intake; finding time to take care of yourself, reducing stress from family interactions, finances, hectic schedules, and so on; keep moving, with at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week, even using creative tactics from family walks to other fun activities to do with loved ones; don't forget your therapies”, are the Aha's suggestions.