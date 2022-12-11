Christmas and Which Show 2022 – Telethon Special: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are scheduled for Christmas and Which Show 2022? This is a one-night special, today, Sunday 11 December 2022, at 8.35 pm on Rai 1. A “rib” of Tale and Which Show aired during the Christmas period and which opens the Rai week dedicated to Telethon to support research into rare diseases. Many contestants from past editions of Tale and Which will gather for this special titled Christmas and Which, and will have to perform singing Christmas songs. Carlo Conti confirmed to be run and Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio on the jury. It is therefore not a new series, but a single special putata during which it will be possible to donate to support Telethon.

Duration

But how long is Christmas and Which Show 2022? As mentioned, the program is broadcast today, December 11, in a single episode. Appointment at 20.35, immediately after Tg1, and until just before midnight, for a total of three and a half hours, advertising included.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for Christmas and Which Show 2022 – Special Telethon, but where to see it live on TV and in streaming? The show with Carlo Conti airs today – Sunday 11 December 2022 – at 20.35 on Rai 1. If you are not at home you can catch up on the performances or the entire episode on the Rai Play platform, thanks to the on demand function, or by following the live streaming .