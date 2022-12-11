Christmas and Which Show – Telethon Special: previews and guests, Rai 1. Competitors, singers, guests, songs, imitations

A Tale and Which Show special, entitled Natale e Which Show, combined with Telethon, broadcast in prime time on Rai 1 today, Sunday 11 December 2022, obviously hosted by Carlo Conti. The successful variety of Rai 1 returns tonight in a Christmas version with the special entitled Christmas and Which – Special Telethon. The “Christmas and Which” formula, already tested by Carlo Conti in 2016, this time is linked to a particular and very important motivation: that of supporting the mission of the Telethon Foundation, inaugurating the television marathon to raise funds for research, which it will conclude a week later with the first special evening of the “Soliti ignoti”, hosted by Amadeus. But let’s see together the previews, singers, competitors and guests of Christmas and Which Show 2022.

Previews, guests, competitors, singers

An exceptional cast with some of the best contestants from the last editions of Tale and Which Show for this Christmas special entitled Natale e Which, combined with Telethon. A great Christmas party dedicated to solidarity, attended by some of the protagonists of the past editions of Tale and Which Show and the one just ended. With Carlo Conti, twelve competitors who will interpret as many Italian and international singers and who will perform great Christmas musical classics, from “Santa Claus is coming to town” to “Astro del ciel”, from “White Christmas” to “Jingle bell rock” and etc.

The famous and ever-present “Telethon numerator” will provide real-time information on the progress of the fundraising destined for research and all the protagonists of the show will be involved in boosting fundraising and raising awareness among viewers, in a competition that goes beyond the usual competition of the show, in view of a much more important purpose: to strengthen and help research into genetic diseases. The jury will always be made up of the beloved judges of Tale and Which Show: the “queen” Loretta Goggi, flanked by the unpredictable Cristiano Malgioglio and the irreverent Giorgio Panariello.

The performances of the contestants of Natale and Quali – Telethon Special will be accompanied by the choreography of Fabrizio Mainini. Viewers will be able to participate in the fundraising for Telethon, through a text message or call from a landline, to the solidarity number that will be communicated by Carlo Conti during the live broadcast. They will also be informed in real time on the progress of the collection which will help research into genetic diseases. Now let’s see together all the Christmas competitors and Which Show 2022 – Special Telethon.

Frances Alotta

Deborah Johnson

Valerio Scanu

Andrea Dianetti

Pier Paolo Pretelli

Paul Conticini

Valentine Persia

Jessica Morlacchi

Francis Cicchella

Valeria Marini

Agostino Penna

Streaming and TV

Where to see Christmas and Which Show 2022 – Telethon Special live on TV and in streaming? The show with Carlo Conti airs today – Sunday 11 December 2022 – at 20.35 on Rai 1. If you are not at home you can catch up on the performances or the entire episode on the Rai Play platform, thanks to the on demand function, or by following the live streaming .