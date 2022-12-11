Christmas and Which Show 2022 – Telethon Special, the cast: contestants, singers, guests, impersonations, songs

Who are the contestants and Christmas singers and Which Show 2022? What’s the cast? After the great success of Tale and Which Show, Carlo Conti is back on Rai 1 with Christmas and Which Show 2022, in prime time today, 11 December 2022, at 8.35 pm, immediately after Tg1. A special, combined with Telethon, in a single episode, to raise funds for research and have fun listening to the most beautiful Christmas songs. There will be 12 competitors for Natale and Quali, taken from the latest editions of the successful Rai 1 show. Obviously Carlo Conti will be running, while Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello and Cristiano Malgioglio will be very confirmed in the jury.

The Christmas and Which formula is linked to a particular and very important motivation: that of supporting the mission of the Telethon Foundation, inaugurating the television fundraising marathon for research, which will end a week later with the special first evening of the “Usual unknown”, conducted by Amadeus. Christmas and Which – Special Telethon is a great Christmas party dedicated to solidarity, which is attended by some of the protagonists of the past editions of Tale and Which Show and the one just ended.

Christmas and Which Show 2022 – Special Telethon cast: singers and competitors

With Carlo Conti, twelve competitors who will interpret as many Italian and international singers and who will perform great Christmas musical classics, from “Santa Claus is coming to town” to “Astro del ciel”, from “White Christmas” to “Jingle bell rock” and etc. The jury will always be made up of the beloved judges of Tale and Which Show: the “queen” Loretta Goggi, flanked by the unpredictable Cristiano Malgioglio and the irreverent Giorgio Panariello. Here are the names of the Christmas singers and Which Show 2022 – Special Telethon.

Frances Alotta

Deborah Johnson

Valerio Scanu

Andrea Dianetti

Pier Paolo Pretelli

Paul Conticini

Valentine Persia

Jessica Morlacchi

Francis Cicchella

Valeria Marini

Agostino Penna

The famous and ever-present “Telethon numerator” will provide real-time information on the progress of the fundraising destined for research and all the protagonists of the show will be involved in boosting fundraising and raising awareness among viewers, in a competition that goes beyond the usual competition of the show, in view of a much more important purpose: to strengthen and help research into genetic diseases.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Christmas and Which Show 2022 – Telethon Special live on TV and in streaming? The show with Carlo Conti airs today – Sunday 11 December 2022 – at 20.35 on Rai 1. If you are not at home you can catch up on the performances or the entire episode on the Rai Play platform, thanks to the on demand function, or by following the live streaming .