Christmas and Which Show 2022 streaming and live TV: where to see the Telethon special

This evening, Sunday 11 December 2022, at 20.35 on Rai 1 the special Christmas Telethon and Which Show 2022 will be broadcast, a spin-off of Tale and Which, starring some of the singers and competitors of the latest editions of Carlo’s program Accounts. A great Christmas party dedicated to solidarity. Twelve competitors will interpret as many Italian and international singers and will perform great Christmas musical classics, from “Santa Claus is coming to town” to “Astro del ciel”, from “White Christmas” to “Jingle bell rock”. Where to see Christmas and Which Show 2022 – Telethon Special on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

As mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight, Sunday 11 December 2022, at 8.35 pm on Rai 1, immediately after Tg1.

Christmas and Which Show 2022 live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review all Rai programs from PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs using an internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Christmas and Which Show 2022 on live TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned? It is a single episode, a Christmas special broadcast this evening – 11 December 2022 – at 20.35. A great Christmas party dedicated to solidarity, attended by some of the protagonists of the past editions of Tale and Which Show and the one just ended. The jury will always be made up of the beloved judges of Tale and Which Show: the “queen” Loretta Goggi, flanked by the unpredictable Cristiano Malgioglio and the irreverent Giorgio Panariello.