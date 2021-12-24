from Alessandro Vinci

The risk of arguing about the vaccine this year is more concrete than ever: the arguments for being right at the table

The set table and the dishes are ready. Christmas, time to renew (with due precautions) the traditional ritual of family dinners and lunches. Opportunities for recreation and conversation, but the topic – more topical than ever – of the anti Covid-19 vaccines threatens to spoil even the best convivial atmospheres. So what to answer to relatives no vax that, between one course and the next, they should be perplexed about the importance of immunizations? Here is a series of ready-to-use answers.

Covid vaccines are not effective



False. On the contrary, even against the Delta variant – still dominant in Italy – two doses of mRna vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna have proved effective in preventing infections with percentages higher than 85%. On the other hand, protection against serious illness amounts to over 90%. And the third booster dose does nothing but bring the defenses back to such, very high levels. For this reason today, despite a higher number of positives than last year (when a less contagious variant was circulating and a real rainbow of restrictions were in place), the data on hospitalizations are far less worrying. Therefore, it should not be surprising what the Bruno Kessler Foundation said last month, according to which vaccines in 2021 practically canceled the negative effect on infections due to the spread of the Delta variant in Italy and, in equal cases, they avoided as many as 12 thousand more deaths .

But now the new Omicron variant gallops



The substance does not change: vaccines remain an irreplaceable weapon. in fact, it has already been shown that the third dose prevents infection from the mutation up to 80%. There is also encouraging news on the hospitalization front: Omicron causes less. Scientists are working to understand that it is really less aggressive than Delta, but it is highly probable that the lower risk of hospitalization recorded is due, at least in part, to the immunity acquired by the vaccinated population.

Vaccines are experimental preparations, they do not have adequate scientific research behind them



This is also false: the studies that have shown the effectiveness of vaccines have been, on the contrary, among the most extensive ever. There was no problem in enrolling patients, it was easy to do the experimentation in a population very exposed to the virus, said the microbiologist and former director of EMA Guido Rasi. Andrea Gori, director of the infectious diseases department of the Milan Polyclinic, on the topic for example, he explained that the recruitment of one of the vaccines also used in Italy, Pfizer-BioNTech, involved 44,000 volunteers in one of the studies with the largest number of cases in the history of drugs. Enlistment took place in 15 days when usually a year is not enough to find 2,000 people. Also for this reason, no stage has been skipped: before reaching the market, each vaccine has completed all three experimental phases required by the EMA. In addition, over 8.8 billion doses have been administered so far in the world, so in the opinion of Rasi himself to speak of an experimental phase is ridiculous.

I am young and healthy, so I don’t need the vaccine

it is undeniable that Covid-19 has a more severe impact on elderly and / or sick people, but zero risk does not exist for any age group. N regarding deaths and hospitalizations n regarding possible after-effects of the disease. especially the case of long Covid, a chronic syndrome that is estimated to cause in about one out of ten symptoms such as cognitive fog, vascular, heart, respiratory, neurological, kidney, dermatological problems, anxiety, depression, fatigue and more. But getting immunized does not only serve to protect oneself: an act of altruism and sensitivity towards the most fragile categories, which also include those who, in spite of themselves, cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons.



Vaccinating children unsafe

Not true. In fact, in giving the green light to immunizations for the age group 5-11 (with Pfizer at a reduced dose), Aifa stated that there are currently no warning signs in terms of safety or serious adverse effects related to the vaccine. In particular, the risk of myocarditis, as Chiara Azzari (Meyer Florence hospital) and Mauro Cinquetti (Ausl 9 Scaligera) wrote, proved to be very low: one case in a million vaccinated. And inflammation in a mild form and at most requires one or two days of precautionary hospitalization. This is why Bruno Dallapiccola, scientific director of Bambino Gesu, said he could not find a single reason against vaccination at this age.