Be strict in tooth brushing, complement it with fluoride rinses and limit sugar consumption are some of the tips offered by Dental Institutes to enjoy the christmas parties without harming oral health.

“Since at this time eliminating sugar from the diet is difficultwe have to be quite strict with oral hygiene. We can’t afford skip brushing after each meal, and it is highly recommended to complete cleaning with a fluoride rinse to increase protection,” he revealed to ‘Europa Press‘the doctor Setefilla Hernandez.

In depth

Apparently, the sugar accumulated on the teeth is the ideal environment for streptococcus mutansthe microorganism responsible for cavities. By breaking down carbohydrates, it generates acids that attack the integrity of the enamel and cause one of the diseases most common.

As revealed by the Oral Health Barometer in Spain 2024from Dental Institutes, have suffered from it eight out of ten adults. A fact that, as expected, has generated some debate on social networks, especially on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Recommendations

Against this background, it should be noted that Christmas sweets are potential sources of cavities. “We must limit the consumption of nougats with a lot of sugar and high hardness that, due to their sticky effect, adhere more to the teeth. You also have to moderate consumption of alcoholic beverages“said the expert.

To enjoy Christmas without your teeth suffering, the doctor Setefilla Hernandez offers the following tips:

Maintain the brushing routine after each meal.

Do not abandon the consumption of fruit during holidays.

Try to replace sweets rich in sugar with healthier, homemade or low-sugar ones.

Try to consume light and healthy menus.

Complement brushing with fluoride rinses on days when you consume more sugar.

Look for healthy alternatives when rewarding children: instead of sweets, for example, give them games and family activities.