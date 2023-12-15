Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Vaccinations and prophylactic treatments must be scheduled in advance (at least 20 days before leaving). Visits to traveler's medicine clinics (present in each Region). Precautions while traveling. How assistance abroad works

Are you thinking of spending the vacation of Christmas and New Year in an exotic location? Remember that already now it could be necessary carry out any vaccinations and prophylactic treatments For to prevent

infectious diseases And tropical widespread in the country you intend to travel to.

Consultations based on the tourist destination Spending your holiday in an exotic location is not like taking a trip to Europe or the United States, so it is advisable to take a visit to a traveler's medicine center in order to address all the strategies together with the doctor minimize the risk of infections – stated Dr. Alessandra D'Abramo, medical director of high-intensity treatment infectious diseases at the National Institute for Infectious Diseases IRCCS Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome –. If you are planning a travel to tropical or sub-tropical areas well, then, make a infectious disease visit in clinics where “traveler's diseases” are dealt with, that is, which can be contracted when going to certain countries in the world. Some of these diseases – underlines the infectious disease specialist – are possible to prevent is through

correct behaviors That through vaccinationbut it should be remembered that the Vaccine to be effective, i.e. achieve the effect of immunity, seedone at least 15-20 days before departure. See also «Words of care» at Bookcity Milano: values, culture and scientific progress

Traveler's medicine centers In these clinics Travel Clinicpresent in all Regions, are offered advice to travellers based on the destination chosen and the most widespread diseases in that area. For example – says Dr. D'Abramo – malaria is typical of tropical and sub-tropical areas, in particular Africa and South East Asia. Other diseases that are widespread in Southeast Asia are arbovirus such as Dengue and Chikungunya; areas at risk are also Africa, Central America and South America.

Before leaving What to do before leaving? If you plan to travel to a tropical or subtropical area, it is advisable book a visit to the traveler's clinic – reiterates the infectious disease specialist –. During the visit a counseling and, at the same time, vaccinations are possible. Among those done most frequently there is certainly theantityfica (against typhus

ed)



, what good to do at least 20 days before leaving: are available two types of vaccines that prevent salmonella infection, one is administered orally (tablets), the other intramuscularly. Furthermore – continues D'Abramo – other vaccines performed frequently are those againsthepatitis A, which involves two administrations (the second dose within a year of the first) and oral vaccination against cholera. Furthermore, if you head to malarial areas, it is prescribed chemoprophylaxis for malaria which consists of taking tablets according to different patterns. All this must be planned at least a month before departure, especially vaccination. See also Healthy longevity challenge: "Biological age wins over registry office"

Repellents against mosquitoes (and other insects) Which precautions take, instead, while traveling to prevent infections? For some diseases such as arbovirus (the best known are Dengue, chikungunya, Zika) are valid behavioral measures – explains Dr. D'Abramo –. Since these diseases (as well as the malaria) They are transmitted through mosquito bites the traveler is advised to use dei repellent containing the so-called DEET in excess of 50 percent, which do not “attract” mosquitoes; a suitable clothing (such as trousers and long-sleeved shirts), mosquito nets in the bed. Against Dengue there is a Vaccine soon available at the Spallanzani clinic, and a vaccine for chikungunya has recently been approved.

Eating behaviors Pay attention, then, to eating habits because many infectionssuch as for example thehepatitis Atraveller's diarrhea, typhoid fever they can be transmitted through contaminated water and food. Therefore, you must always pay attention to what you eat and drink.

The infectious disease specialist recommends avoid to consume raw foods and ice (running water may be contaminated) e drink bottled water. Then there are areas where they are widespread unknown diseases to most people, for example, in Africa schistosomiasis is due to a parasite, for which it is recommended to the traveller, especially if he goes in Africa, to avoid bathing in fresh water (rivers and lakes). See also E-cig experts, 'just put electronics and cigarettes on the same level'

If you become infected while travelling What to do if you contract an infection while travelling? Avoid do-it-yourself medications and contact a local medical center in order to carry out the necessary tests and have a certain diagnosis, so as to start the appropriate therapies, recommends Dr. D'Abramo.

For information onhealthcare abroad It's a good idea to check, before leaving, whether there are agreements between that country and ours that guarantee care in the event of a temporary stay for tourism. SAnd no form of protection is foreseen by the National Health Service, you will have to pay for the services received; therefore, it is advisable to stipulate one health insurance policy or request that the tourist package (or plane ticket) includes it.

In any case we recommend consulting the site Travel safely of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the interactive guide If I leave for on the website of the Ministry of Health.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.