The caloric excesses for food and alcohol also leave consequences on the skin, especially in patients with acne, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. important to run for cover immediately

SOS binges. The danger of excesses at the table during the Christmas holidays hangs over the skin, as well as the waistline. If rashes and pimples can annoy anyone, the most heartfelt threat is especially for those who already have to fight a skin disease all year round. Acne, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis (often triggered by food allergies) can, in fact, be worsened by unregulated nutrition and excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, as numerous studies have now shown. In short, the concrete risk of seeing the reflections of lunches, dinners and aperitifs directly on the skin, with inflammatory states, a greasy and shiny skin or with an aggravation of the lesions already present in the patients. A dangerous chain for the skin



the close link between skin pathologies and metabolic state is now known – he explains Gabriella Fabbrocini, director of the Clinical Dermatology of the University of Naples Federico II –. In particular manifestations such as acne, psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa are closely related to some carbohydrate metabolism abnormalities such as diabetes and insulin resistance, in turn favored by diets rich in sugars, dairy products and products derived from red meat. In this period of repeated lunches and dinners, taking care of your body and in particular of your skin becomes particularly difficult, because we will all be tempted to eat more. Many foods and dishes of our tradition, then, are real calorie bombs, full of fat and sugar.

The one that is established with the excesses of the holidays risks being one dangerous chain. Not only that, in fact, dairy products, snacks, chocolate, sweets, sugary drinks (and juices) (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) aggravate the situation in those who suffer most from skin diseases, pimples and blackheads. To make matters worse is weight gain: excess kilos, and above all obesity, contribute to the worsening of many skin diseases and reduce the effectiveness of therapies, because adipose tissue produces and releases substances (adipokines) into the blood which facilitate a state of general inflammation in the body.

The remedies What to do then? For the Christmas menu, it is better to focus on lean foods with an anti-inflammatory action, to avoid the risk of being overweight and inflammation of the tissues – replies the expert -. Fish, vegetables and lean white meats, but also dried or fresh seasonal fruit (such as carrots, pumpkin, fennel, cabbage and spinach). For sweets and desserts, avoid those that are too elaborate and rich in sugar as much as possible, perhaps preferring a slice of classic pandoro or panettone. The dried fruit is also excellent: walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds which contain a lot of vitamin E, useful for limiting the damage from free radicals and rehydrating the skin in a balanced way. Then pay attention to hydration: drink a lot of water helps to expel toxins and purify the skin from within. It would also be better to stem the sins of gluttony with a little physical activity, which not only helps to dispose of the accumulated calories, but has beneficial effects on the health of the whole body, including the skin; or with a somewhat strict diet even immediately, between one party and another. It is a cleansing routine, for example with dermo-cosmetics such as scrubs and peelings, useful for eliminating accumulated impurities. See also Multiple sclerosis, reimbursable in Italy new oral therapy

Skin friendly foods When you are at home, try to eat well at the table favor foods that are particularly useful for detoxifying the skin, low in saturated fats and rich in minerals and vitamins – concludes Fabbrocini -: vegetables such as artichokes which help purify the liver (and with this unpleasant consequences on the skin), broccoli which guarantee the supply of antioxidants, the beets which ensure a full supply of vitamins and healthy minerals, lwith fresh fruit rich in fiberand, which helps cleanse the intestinal tract. Let’s not forget garlic, a strategic food to help the liver eliminate toxins. And fruit, starting with citrus fruits (oranges, tangerines, clementines), very rich in vitamins C and A, antioxidants and minerals. Kiwis, rich in fiber and vitamin C, apples and pears which counteract the damage of free radicals by reducing oxidative stress.