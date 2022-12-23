A historic Christmas with a monstrous African anticyclone and warm temperatures up to Denmark. Italy will see the thermometer rise to 23-25°C in Sicily and Sardinia, but the thermal anomaly will be equally extraordinary, i.e. the deviation from the average, expected in Austria and Bavaria: +12°C compared to the climate between Christmas and Boxing Day. Antonio Sanò, director and founder of the site www.iLMeteo.ittherefore confirms the Christmas Anticyclone, not only in Italy but over most of Europe: to find typical temperatures of the White Christmas we will have to go up to Lapland, where the Elves will prepare the gifts with minimums of -10°C and maximums of -5°C: therefore, as expected for several days, an almost spring-like Christmas 2022 appears to be confirmed, with sunshine prevailing in Italy.

At this point, leafing through the proverbs, we find confirmation of the possibility of a cold Easter next year: ‘Christmas with sun, Easter with embers’, ‘If Christmas is green, Easter will be white’, ‘Dry Christmas, muddy Easter’… in short, due to the cold, snow or rain we will have to postpone everything to April 9, 2023 when Santa Easter will fall, according to proverbs.

Meanwhile, the forecasts for the next few hours confirm an exceptionally warm picture also in Northern Italy where, above the stagnant and polluted blanket of fog and low clouds of the Po Valley, the Alps record a high freezing point at 3000 metres: in other words, it is also hot in the mountains and unfortunately today we expect more rain (and not snow) below 2000 meters of altitude in Valle d’Aosta. However, this perturbation will be fast and during the Christmas weekend the weather will return to being sunny everywhere in the Alps.

In addition to the rains in the Aosta Valley, drizzle is expected on the Tyrrhenian side, in Tuscany, Campania and Calabria: the drops on these areas will in any case be decidedly small and few. Saturday will then see a further improvement with the expansion of the African anticyclone throughout Italy: with the exception of local gatherings in the same areas, i.e. from Liguria to Calabria, in the Adriatic regions, in the Alps and in the rest of the South the weather will be sunny and mild; for Holy Christmas the record of 22°C set in 2009 in Catania could be surpassed, as well as other historic temperatures in the Centre-South.

Later, after the Hot Christmas, the African anti-cyclone will continue to station over Italy, at least until December 29: instead a rather bizarre scenario emerges for New Year’s Eve.

Weather models indicate the possibility of a New Year’s Eve cyclone over Italy with severe weather from north to south. It would ruin the plans for the 2023 dinner and toast. At the moment it is only a projection and it is likely that it will be denied by the next updates, meanwhile let’s enjoy a Holy Christmas of serenity and mostly clear skies.

IN DETAIL

Friday 23rd. In the north: fog and overcast in the plains, sun in the mountains except in Valle d’Aosta where rain is expected. In the centre: cloudy with isolated drizzle on the Tyrrhenian side, sun on the Adriatic; mild climate. In the south: drizzle on Tyrrhenian Calabria, better elsewhere.

Saturday 24. In the north: overcast in the plains, sun in the mountains. In the centre: low clouds scattered along the Tyrrhenian side, beautiful elsewhere. In the south: sunny and warm for the period.

Sunday 25. In the north: gray in the plains, drizzle in Liguria, beautiful in the mountains. In the centre: overcast skies with drizzle in Tuscany, better on the Adriatic. In the south: sun and record heat for the period.

Trend. African anticyclone undisturbed at least until New Year’s Eve.