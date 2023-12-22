Christmas | An unlikely misfortune struck a Helsinki family – Veera Jämsén tells how to save Christmas even in the midst of illness

Veera Jämsén's family has already been ill for two Christmases, and the third time seems to be at the door. In Jämsén's opinion, it's still not worth giving up the Christmas spirit.

Christmas is here again and so is the pandemic.

from Helsinki Veera Jämsénin in the family, the last two Christmases have already been spent sick. Now the family is excited about how things will turn out this year. The family includes two- and five-year-old children, and the feeling of danger is in the air again.

“We've had bad luck with this in recent years.”

Unfortunately, the Jämsén family is not the only one. Many Christmases are spent popping drugs and lying on the bottom of the bed.

Of course, Jämsén knows this. The last reminder came from the kindergarten, which recently sent the expected message. In it, the guardians were told that there is coronavirus, eye infection and streptococcus.

“Then you can choose what you want for Christmas.”

At work at Christmas, the Jämséns had time to start spending Christmas at their grandparents' house, until the older child couldn't stomach the Christmas treats anymore.

Last Christmas, the vomiting started only a little later.

“Santa Claus had just visited and then, while we were eating, the smaller child started vomiting. After all, it was a bit to the point where it's not real.”

The Christmas spirit finally disappeared the next day, when the family returned home, which had not been set up for Christmas.

“ “I guess you just have to try to think positively, that if next Christmas.”

Now the family has learned a lesson.

The family members have decorated their new home in Sompasaari for Christmas. They got the Christmas tree just in case a couple of weeks ago so they could enjoy it.

“It's already starting to wither, but it's still standing.”

Preparation may be in order, because the signs of the traditional Christmas disease have appeared again. The coronavirus hit the family in the village at the turn of November and December, and the stomach bug also came early around the same time as six.

“We thought that it doesn't matter, let's suffer these diseases, then we'll definitely be healthy this Christmas,” says Jämsén.

However, this idea soon proved to be a premature joy.

“Didn't the older boy get a fever? It continues now for the third day.”

In a family with children is used to the fact that plans change and agreed expenses are canceled when the children get sick.

Still, getting sick just before Christmas is especially sad.

“However, eating and being together are important at Christmas,” says Jämsén.

“If you have to stay at home, you have to create some kind of Christmas there and try to enjoy it. However, we have this family. It would be different if you lived alone. It could be worse.”

Jämsén advises his fellow-destined and lonely people that at Christmas you can also make your own food if you can't visit the village and enjoy the delicious Christmas tables.

“Then order something else good.”

Anyway, you should try to keep your mind positive. Even if you don't always remember it in the midst of grief, next Christmas is already on its way here.

Jämsen also reminds us that, in the end, celebrating Christmas on a specific day is just a habit.

The most important thing is to enjoy the time with loved ones, so you can gather at the “Christmas table” even after the Christmas holidays. In the best case, you can also get Christmas food at a discount sale.