Pope Francis I had to advance the Christmas ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is held on Thursday evening, December 24, at the Vatican (Italy). Alban Mikoczy was in duplex on site for 19/20. “The pope’s message centers on giving and hope in particularly difficult circumstances. To give you an idea, the pope has abandoned the main altar in St. Peter’s Basilica, and said mass in a chapel that stands found behind “, reports the journalist.



168 people are welcomed in the heart of the basilica. The Pope did not want to take any risk, and follows Italian rule, in total confinement since the morning of December 24. All the French parishes also had to welcome their faithful, and must respect a sanitary gauge: two seats left free with every other row unoccupied.