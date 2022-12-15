Christmas, 8 out of 10 Italians prefer online shopping. Post-Covid e-commerce grows by 33%

We had an inkling of it during the darkest period of the pandemic, but now it’s a confirmation: the e-commerce market continues to grow. The habit of Italians to buy online has in fact consolidated despite the end of the emergency period: well 8 out of 10 people confess to shopping on the webleveraging technology platforms.

Lockdown and temporary closure of businesses were the main ingredients for the emergence of a new (necessary) way of seeing business and a 10-year leap into the future of entrepreneurship in all product sectors which translated, two years later , in a +33% growth in the electronic market–commerce.

The speech has also found fertile ground in the Christmas period: a recent study by the Cusano University, which explored the new purchasing habits of Italians, sheds light on the preference of the internet over proximity shops post-Covid: a difference of the 2020however, in which the online purchasing channels were clogged with questions relating to basic necessities, articles for practicing sport at home and furnishings to create a study corner to be used for smart working and distance learning, once the emergency was over normality has gradually made its way even among purchasing habits. Fashion, electronics and household appliances and household cleaning occupy the podium of the most purchased product sectors on the net.

Christmas, it is confirmed the growing trend for e-commerce. That’s why Italians prefer online

Pushing up the demand for online purchases, however, are also there overexposure to smartphones (starting from 2020, 70% of online purchases are made via mobile device) and, consequently, to social networks in which small, large and medium-sized enterprises have poured.

To direct consumers to online stores are several factors, from affordability at the possibility from compare the prices in real time and the comfort. The purchase channel is chosen by 59% of Italians on the basis of shipping costs and the reliability of the retailer. To make the difference in the choice between store and online is also the possibility to opt for different payment methods. Despite the predilection for e-commerce, however, six out of ten shoppers fear online scams.

Finally, the topic of sustainability: the store of the future is a store with demonstrable and easily shareable values; a virtue rewarded by 67% of Italians who prefer to buy from local, openly green retailers who donate part of the proceeds to a social cause. That future lies ahead? Reading the market forecasts by Shopify, the Unicusano estimates that 53% of the under 22s will only buy online, 62% will prefer contactless payments, 67% will prefer more and more green products.

