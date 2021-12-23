Between a panettone, a pandoro and end-of-year lentils, up to the Befana stocking, this year too many Italians will have more free time during the Christmas holidays. Not everyone will start doing the winter cleaning, and many will instead seek rest by breaking down the sofa in front of Netflix.

The popular streaming service is often dispersive given the large amount of titles offered, and if you are not particularly precise you end up like in the series of Zerocalcare: continuing to zap, it is four in the morning and in the end you can’t see anything. So better make a list, and for those who are passionate about cars and motorcycles we can give you some tips on what to see in the next few days, without having to face 60-episode series.

We start with John DeLorean: myth and tycoon. The documentary on the life of the creator of the DMC-12 is particularly steeped in character moments, from the unbridled ambition of his early career to falling into oblivion, with a hint of Thatcher. For further information on the car, even if on a less serious key, there is the episode on Back to the future of ‘The films of our childhood’.

Schumacher is the family-supported documentary of the seven-time F1 world champion. It is a journey through archive images and more recent interviews, in which we glimpse the suffering for Michael’s current life and the unity of his family. If it hasn’t been seen yet, it’s definitely worth putting on the list.

In the movie R4, with Jean Reno, two men go on a journey in the desert, from Spain to Mali, in the company of the daughter of a dying friend of theirs. Along the way there will be time for memories and new adventures, aboard the car that gives the film its title. Certainly one of the best movies on the road recently shot.

Another unmissable documentary, because it lets you breathe the atmosphere of the races of the past, is the one dedicated to the five-time world champion Juan Manuel Fangio. Fangio – The Man Who Tamed Machines it is the perfect portrait of a pilot who knew how to face risk with an impressive capacity for calculation and attention.

Although it’s been a while since its release in theaters (2016), Fast as the Wind it is a small Italian-style jewel that combines action and comedic traits, within the atmosphere of covered wheel racing. Matteo Rovere’s film counts on Stefano Accorsi, Matilda De Angelis, Roberta Mattei and Paolo Graziosi, with many adrenaline-pumping images shot on circuits all over Italy. To be reviewed, without a doubt.

Another film to look at lightly is Baby Driver – The art of escape. The protagonist drives the car during the robberies, but he is just a music fan who has become entangled with a criminal. The movie is from 2017, there are a lot of chases and the main car is a Subaru WRX. In short, there is fun.

Less critically acclaimed, but certainly curious, is the 1990 film The insolent hitchhiker. An author who suffers from writer’s block gives space to a hitchhiker who turns out to be the classic break-up character. This is another film linked to the concept of travel and dedicated to what are defined as the unexpected events of existence.

Finally there is The first: the story of Willy T. Ribbs, an evocative documentary on the African American driver who has broken down various barriers and stereotypes throughout his career, with a Formula 1 test that unfortunately did not go well and with many difficulties overcome with great tenacity.