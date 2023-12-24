On the occasion of the holidays of Christmas and of New Year's on Italian motorways and roads the traffic. In particular, the most critical day is Friday 22 December, especially when leaving big cities. It is also important to pay attention to December 24thChristmas Eve, and the 25th Decemberdays marked by yellow dot on highways.

Christmas 2023 traffic forecast

According to the forecasts ofAnasthe most congested road sections during the Christmas holidays are the Grande Raccordo Anulare in Rome and the SS36 “Of Lake Como and Spluga” in Milan. In the remaining days of the two holiday weeks, traffic decreases of between 20% and 40% were recorded.

The busiest roads at Christmas are those leaving the big cities

Me too'A2 “Mediterranean Motorway” it is particularly crowded for returning to and departing from off-site locations, including an increase in travel between +50% and +70%and peaks at double the traffic on the days of Friday 22nd, and tomorrow, Saturday 23rd, comparable to the maximum summer attendances. Anas also predicts a 20% increase in traffic Saturday 30 December and peaks of +25% the Friday 5 January, +30% on Saturday 6, and +50% on Sunday 7.

Ban on heavy vehicles at Christmas

Sunday 24th, Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th December a ban on the circulation of heavy vehicles is in force from 9am to 10pm. Furthermore, as during the summer exodus also for the Christmas holidays, Anas has foreseen the removal of 171 construction sites from December 22nd to January 8th.

Winter tires or snow chains mandatory

To travel freely on motorways and on many main and secondary extra-urban roads during the Christmas holidays, it is mandatory to have winter tires or chains on board. The use of all-season tires or is permitted snow socks approved.

At Christmas there is an obligation to have winter tires or chains on board

Regarding the weather forecast of Christmas, the entire weekend and the days immediately following and preceding are characterized by favorable climatic conditions: clear skies across the entire national territory, temperatures above average and snow only at high altitudes and the Alps.

Traffic information on the motorway

To find out real-time information on traffic on the roads during the Christmas period online, you can consult the section Traffic Info on the ANAS website or corporate social channels (Facebook.com/stradeanas and accounts Twitter @stradeanas, @VAIstradeanas And @clientiAnas).

Traffic information is also available on the following channels:

GO (Integrated Anas Roads);

APP "GO" by Anas, downloadable for free in the "App store" and "Play store";

CCISS Traveling Informed by the Ministry of Infrastructure in which Anas actively participates with dedicated resources and traffic data;

Pronto Anas toll-free number 800.841.148 of Anas Customer Service to speak to an operator 24 hours a day and have real-time traffic information. Furthermore, by typing key 5 you can get an overview of the traffic status on the network with the position of construction sites, with key 0 the forecast situation for the weekend is available.

Customer Service Live Chat at the address ANAS to speak to an operator from 8.00 to 20.00 and also have information on real-time traffic conditions and immovable construction sites.

Traffic bulletins are broadcast on Tgcom24 and on Anas partner radios: Rai Isoradio, Radio Italia (national).

