Christmas It is an important end-of-year date, since it commemorates the birth of Jesus. In addition, it is a day that represents family unity and love, in which giving gifts is a custom for most people on Christmas Eve. However, this is not always the case: in some homes, that fraternity is diluted because relatives are not valued. About, a norwegian short film from the candy brand Nidar Jule Marsipan invites us to reflect on the true meaning of celebrating this date.

He short film At just 54 seconds long, it has managed to move thousands of TikTok users, with its family history and the absence of one of them. We invite you to watch the short film and reflect on the Christmas.

YOU CAN SEE: YouTube: Short film of Santa Claus fighting 'The Predator' conquers the networks [VIDEO]

What is the history of the Norwegian short film?

This animated short film is about how a family celebrates Christmas year after year. Among them, the most excited to celebrate are the parents. However, the most charismatic is the father, who annually tries to spread his joy to his daughter and son. However, when both children become adults and the parents age, the perception of the children does not change on this date. Only when the father dies does one of them take the initiative to remember his parent by repeating the emotion.

YOU CAN SEE: What to see on Christmas Eve and Christmas? Special programming from Latin America, America TV and ATV for these dates

How did TikTok users react?

The publication has had emotional comments about the importance of being empathetic and valuing our loved ones in life. Likewise, many were encouraged to share their experiences and memories on these dates with their families. In addition, messages of solidarity with those who had lost a family member also stood out in this publication.

Users moved after watching the Norwegian Christmas short film. Photo: TikTok screenshot

#Christmas #Norwegian #short #film #deals #absence #family #member #Christmas #Eve

Christmas It is an important end-of-year date, since it commemorates the birth of Jesus. In addition, it is a day that represents family unity and love, in which giving gifts is a custom for most people on Christmas Eve. However, this is not always the case: in some homes, that fraternity is diluted because relatives are not valued. About, a norwegian short film from the candy brand Nidar Jule Marsipan invites us to reflect on the true meaning of celebrating this date.

He short film At just 54 seconds long, it has managed to move thousands of TikTok users, with its family history and the absence of one of them. We invite you to watch the short film and reflect on the Christmas.

YOU CAN SEE: YouTube: Short film of Santa Claus fighting 'The Predator' conquers the networks [VIDEO]

What is the history of the Norwegian short film?

This animated short film is about how a family celebrates Christmas year after year. Among them, the most excited to celebrate are the parents. However, the most charismatic is the father, who annually tries to spread his joy to his daughter and son. However, when both children become adults and the parents age, the perception of the children does not change on this date. Only when the father dies does one of them take the initiative to remember his parent by repeating the emotion.

YOU CAN SEE: What to see on Christmas Eve and Christmas? Special programming from Latin America, America TV and ATV for these dates

How did TikTok users react?

The publication has had emotional comments about the importance of being empathetic and valuing our loved ones in life. Likewise, many were encouraged to share their experiences and memories on these dates with their families. In addition, messages of solidarity with those who had lost a family member also stood out in this publication.

Users moved after watching the Norwegian Christmas short film. Photo: TikTok screenshot

#Christmas #Norwegian #short #film #deals #absence #family #member #Christmas #Eve

Christmas It is an important end-of-year date, since it commemorates the birth of Jesus. In addition, it is a day that represents family unity and love, in which giving gifts is a custom for most people on Christmas Eve. However, this is not always the case: in some homes, that fraternity is diluted because relatives are not valued. About, a norwegian short film from the candy brand Nidar Jule Marsipan invites us to reflect on the true meaning of celebrating this date.

He short film At just 54 seconds long, it has managed to move thousands of TikTok users, with its family history and the absence of one of them. We invite you to watch the short film and reflect on the Christmas.

YOU CAN SEE: YouTube: Short film of Santa Claus fighting 'The Predator' conquers the networks [VIDEO]

What is the history of the Norwegian short film?

This animated short film is about how a family celebrates Christmas year after year. Among them, the most excited to celebrate are the parents. However, the most charismatic is the father, who annually tries to spread his joy to his daughter and son. However, when both children become adults and the parents age, the perception of the children does not change on this date. Only when the father dies does one of them take the initiative to remember his parent by repeating the emotion.

YOU CAN SEE: What to see on Christmas Eve and Christmas? Special programming from Latin America, America TV and ATV for these dates

How did TikTok users react?

The publication has had emotional comments about the importance of being empathetic and valuing our loved ones in life. Likewise, many were encouraged to share their experiences and memories on these dates with their families. In addition, messages of solidarity with those who had lost a family member also stood out in this publication.

Users moved after watching the Norwegian Christmas short film. Photo: TikTok screenshot

#Christmas #Norwegian #short #film #deals #absence #family #member #Christmas #Eve

Christmas It is an important end-of-year date, since it commemorates the birth of Jesus. In addition, it is a day that represents family unity and love, in which giving gifts is a custom for most people on Christmas Eve. However, this is not always the case: in some homes, that fraternity is diluted because relatives are not valued. About, a norwegian short film from the candy brand Nidar Jule Marsipan invites us to reflect on the true meaning of celebrating this date.

He short film At just 54 seconds long, it has managed to move thousands of TikTok users, with its family history and the absence of one of them. We invite you to watch the short film and reflect on the Christmas.

YOU CAN SEE: YouTube: Short film of Santa Claus fighting 'The Predator' conquers the networks [VIDEO]

What is the history of the Norwegian short film?

This animated short film is about how a family celebrates Christmas year after year. Among them, the most excited to celebrate are the parents. However, the most charismatic is the father, who annually tries to spread his joy to his daughter and son. However, when both children become adults and the parents age, the perception of the children does not change on this date. Only when the father dies does one of them take the initiative to remember his parent by repeating the emotion.

YOU CAN SEE: What to see on Christmas Eve and Christmas? Special programming from Latin America, America TV and ATV for these dates

How did TikTok users react?

The publication has had emotional comments about the importance of being empathetic and valuing our loved ones in life. Likewise, many were encouraged to share their experiences and memories on these dates with their families. In addition, messages of solidarity with those who had lost a family member also stood out in this publication.

Users moved after watching the Norwegian Christmas short film. Photo: TikTok screenshot

#Christmas #Norwegian #short #film #deals #absence #family #member #Christmas #Eve