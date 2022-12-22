Christmas is getting closer and we at Multiplayer.it we don’t want to let you go and celebrate without a last goodbye live. On Twitch, today at 12:00, we offer you one special episode of the Short to end the year on a high note.

Pierpaolo, Alessandro and Francesco they will be in the editorial office to chat and comment on the news of the week, to talk all together about the most interesting details that have emerged on our favorite games, in this closing of 2022.

It will be our way to greet the community and wish a happy holidays everyone, spending pleasant moments in company. Of course, you are all invited to participate to have your say about the week, wish you all the best and discuss how much you have played in this period.

Our trio will be back at your disposal in week of January 9, 2023. The new year will certainly be interesting and we already know that the first six months will be full of weighty exits: however, we will have the opportunity later to talk about what awaits us.

Furthermore, as always, there will be space for your questions as well and for your messages, which you can send in written or oral form, by subscribing to our Telegram group. We will broadcast as much of it live as possible!

You can follow it stream within this news, in the dedicated box or directly on ours Twitch channel, possibly using the official app on iOS and Android. Register to receive the notifications!