Thirty-one million Italians are going ‘hunting’ for gods this year Christmas markets which offer the opportunity to buy gifts for yourself and for others to put under the tree, with guaranteed originality ea affordable prices. This is what emerges from a Coldiretti/Ixè analysis disseminated on the occasion of the special openings in the farmer’s markets at km 0 of Campagna Amica throughout Italy on the weekend that sees popular fairs multiply in Italian squares, from the Oh bej oh bej in Milan at the stalls of Trentino.

Taking the lion’s share are the national markets where 58% will go of the Italians, while a 5% will do it abroad, according to Coldiretti/Ixe’. Among those who will attend the markets, only 6% will not make any purchases while as many as 50% will spend on food and wine products which represent the most popular purchase even if many choose Christmas decorations, household products, handicrafts, clothing and toys, according to Coldiretti/Ixe’.

“The price increases driven by the energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine therefore push this year towards useful expenses which – continues Coldiretti – reward especially the food. And the best guarantee of the originality of the food products on sale in the markets is precisely that of the personal presence of the agricultural producer who – underlines Coldiretti – can offer direct information on the place of production and on the methods used. A phenomenon that is supported in Italy by the presence of the network of farmers’ markets in Campagna Amica to which over a thousand markets refer, where it is possible to buy local zero-kilometre food directly from producers without intermediation, which – concludes Coldiretti – must not be transported by thousands of kilometers away and guarantee greater freshness”.