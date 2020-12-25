New Delhi The Christmas festival is being celebrated amidst the corona epidemic. Meanwhile, people have been asked to celebrate Christmas by staying at home. Many people are wishing Christmas to their acquaintances and friends through social media. Meanwhile, instant-messaging platform WhatsApp has launched Christmas stickers to greet their users in groups and chats and greet each other on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

WhatsApp has always been a popular option for such exchanges. WhatsApp has also recently introduced animated stickers and can also be used to greet people during Christmas. Now, with the stickers that have appeared on the occasion of Christmas on WhatsApp, users can creatively celebrate their wishes and wishes. Let us know how you can send Christmas stickers to your friends and relatives.

How to download christmas sticker pack for whatsapp

Click the emoji icon on the left side of the chat stick bar to get the Christmas stickers of WhatsApp. Then go to the WhatsApp sticker section by opening the sticker option from the bottom (right side). Click the plus (+) option on the upper-right corner of the sticker window. A new window will open here. Which shows all available sticker packs on WhatsApp. The application comes with a list of default sticker packs, and they currently include a Christmas sticker pack named Mary and Bright. To get these stickers for WhatsApp chat, click on the download button next to it or tap on the sticker name to see all the stickers available in the pack. If you do not want to download the entire pack, just long-press on your favorite sticker and a pop-up will appear saying that you would like to add this sticker to your favorites. ‘ Click on Add that appears on it. After which this sticker will be included in your list.

Read also:

This special smart TV launched in India with JBL speakers, will give them a competition in performance

OnePlus 9 Lite price and specifications leaked, phone will be like OnePlus 8T