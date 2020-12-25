Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor shared a picture on social media sometime back. In this picture, she is posing for a photo with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. During this, a smile is also visible on both faces. He is accompanied by his son Taimur Ali Khan in this picture. But they are eating something. Timur’s entire focus is on food.

Sharing Kareena Kapoor, she told that she is engaged in eating turkey (chicken), the focus of Taimur Ali Khan. Sharing this picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Somebody likes Turkey”. Along with this, they have shared emojis with chicken, blast and Christmas tree. Along with this, he also wrote Merry Christmas with the hashtag.

See Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post here

Kareena-Saif seen in a black outfit

This picture was taken during a Christmas party organized by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan was wearing a black color outfit. Saif Ali Khan was wearing a matching black outfit with Kareena’s dress. Saif Kareena is going to become parents once again. A few weeks ago, both of them shared information about Kareena’s pregnancy with fans.

These celebs became guest

The party was organized by the Khan family on the occasion of Christmas. Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Adar Poonawala and Natasha Poonawalla arrived at this Christmas party of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena had previously shared a picture with all of them. In this picture, everyone appeared wearing Santa’s hat or band.

Read this

Rajinikanth admitted to Apollo hospital due to blood pressure problem, hospital issued statement

Christmas 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan gave friends a Christmas party at her house, see beautiful pictures here

Watch the full episode of Saas Bahu and the plot here for entertainment news