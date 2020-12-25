New Delhi Today, the festival of Christmas is being celebrated all over the world. On the special occasion of Christmas, everyone is celebrating it in a different way. The stars associated with the film world are also seen enjoying on Christmas. Actress Malaika Arora has posted a picture on social media, wishing her fans a very happy Christmas.

Malaika is enjoying Christmas with her sons Arhan Khan and Amrita Arora in Goa these days. Celebrating Christmas in Goa, he has congratulated his fans for Christmas through social media. At the same time, Arjun Kapoor has sent a greeting message to the fans on social media.

Malaika Arora has done a picture from her Instagram account. In this, she is seen with the entire family including Amrita Arora, her husband, children and her parents. Not only this, in these photos, Malaika and others can be seen enjoying Christmas and twining in a red night suit. In the same photo, Malaika is seen posing with her son Arhan Khan.

While sharing the pictures on social media, Malaika has wished her fans a happy Christmas. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor has shared a picture on his Instagram story to wish fans on the Christmas festival. In the picture you can see the houses covered with snow with Christmas tree. ‘Merry Christmas’ is written on it.

