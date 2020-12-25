Christmas 2020: Today, Christmas is being celebrated all over the world. But the corona virus epidemic has disrupted its celebrations. People are celebrating it not only with everyone but with family and close friends. Where are Bollywood celebs staying behind? Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan organized a Christmas party at their home. Many Bollywood celebs appeared in this party.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated Christmas with family and friends. He also shared a picture of Christmas party celebrations on social media. Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Adar Poonawala and Natasha Poonawala are seen in this picture. In this picture, everyone is wearing Santa’s hat or band.

Christmas wishes to fans

While sharing this picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan has congratulated the fans for the Crimus. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “That joy and fuzzy feeling, lots of Merry Christmas to all of you.” Kareena Kapoor’s fans are commenting on this post and are also congratulating them on Christmas. This post has received more than four lakh likes.

See Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram post here

Kareena-Saif seen in a black outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who hosted the Christmas party, was wearing a black color outfit. Saif Ali Khan was wearing a matching black outfit with Kareena’s dress. Saif Kareena is going to become parents once again. A few weeks ago, both of them shared information about Kareena’s pregnancy with fans.

