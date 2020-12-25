Christmas 2020: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrates Christmas with her family and has shared pictures of it with fans through social media, which are becoming very fast. Kangana has shared best wishes by sharing pictures of Christmas celebrations but not everyone but a select few. In such a situation, Kangana has come into more headlines. This is the first time Kangana has celebrated Christmas with her sister-in-law. Actually, Kangana’s brother Akshat got married a few days ago.

Talking about Kangana’s post, she shared the photos, writing “Mary Christmas only for those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Mary Christmas only for those who are only selective activism around Hindu festivals Don’t. ” Although some social media users believe that this way of Kangana Ranaut to wish is not right. They should have wished everyone with love.

Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GoTT5iLlIH

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020

Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X1ookz3NrD

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020

इसके साथ ही वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो फिल्म थलाइवी की शूटिंग पूरी कर चुकीं बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत अब जल्द ही फिल्म धाकड़ में नजर आएंगी. एक्ट्रेस अपनी पूरी ऊर्जा और फोकस इस वक्त धाकड़ की शूटिंग पर लगा रही हैं. बीते दिनों उन्होंने एक वीडियो साझा किया था जिसमें वह फिल्म धाकड़ के लिए फिजिकली ट्रेन होती नजर आ रही थीं. बीते काफी वक्त से वह मनाली में अपने घर पर ही हैं और वहीं पर हाल ही में उन्होंने अपना प्रोस्थैटिक मेजरमेंट सेशन पूरा किया.

कंगना रनौत अपकमिंग फिल्म थलाइवी में जयललिता के किरदार में नजर आएंगी. फिल्म से उनका लुक और पोस्टर्स काफी पहले जारी किए जा चुके हैं और अब फैन्स को इस फिल्म की रिलीज का इंतजार है. बता दें कि थलाइवी के लिए कंगना ने अपना वजन काफी ज्यादा बढ़ाया था और साथ ही इस फिल्म के लिए उन्होंने प्रोस्थैटिक्स का भी इस्तेमाल किया है.

