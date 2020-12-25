Kangana also painted in Christmas Today, on the occasion of Christmas, Kangana is also seen in this color. Kangana Ranaut has shared a cute picture with her nephew Prithvi while wishing for Christmas. Kangana has shared another picture on this occasion, in which her sister Rangoli and sister-in-law are seen, who have recently been married. Sharing these pictures, Kangana wrote in the caption, ‘Merry Christmas only to those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas only to those who are not selective about Hindu festivals only. Kangana’s style of wishing many fans did not like it.

Malaika celebrates Christmas with her son Malaika Arora has shared many pictures on Instagram, in which she is seen with her mother and sister Amrita Arora’s family. In this, everyone is seen completely immersed in the color of Christmas. Malaika is seen in a picture with her son Arhaan.

Soha Ali Khan with Saif Soha Ali Khan shared her picture with her brother Saif Ali Khan. This photo of Christmas celebration is from the same party that Kareena and Saif had at their house.

Shilpa Shetty shares virtual party video, daughter also doing dance

Ananya is seen decorating the Christmas tree Ananya Pandey has also shared some pictures on Instagram, in which she is seen in front of the Christmas tree. In one of these, Ananya is seen decorating the Christmas tree.

Aamir Ali’s dance video with Remo D’Souza

Kareena Kapoor and Saif had a party Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also had a Christmas party at their house, in which they invited many relatives and friends from Karisma Kapoor to Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu.

Tahira shared video, Christmas song playing in the background

Akshay Kumar wishes for Christmas Akshay Kumar shared this picture while wishing his fans a merry Christmas.

