Big B i.e. Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating this Christmas with his family. Christmas photo of Amitabh Bachchan is getting viral on social media. In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya, Aishwara Rai, Aradhya, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta, Agastya Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan are seen. The entire family of Amitabh Bachchan is seen in the photo on social media. Let me tell you, this photo is shared by Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya Nanda from her Instagram account. Everyone is seen celebrating Christmas in the photo.

With this, Navya Naveli has recently shared many beautiful photos of Christmas party on her Instagram account to stay connected with her fans. In the photo, Jaya Bachchan is seen sitting with a balloon in her hand. Meanwhile, recently, Amitabh Bachchan has written a very beautiful poem on his Instagram account expressing love for tea.

Amitabh Bachchan’s love for tea is clearly seen in this poem. Not only this, Amitabh Bachchan has given expression to the Ranjogam and the dreams of common life in poetry under the pretext of tea. Which can be said clearly by reading that Big B has written this poem very closely to his heart.

Talking about the workfront, Amitabh Bachchan is seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati these days. Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabho. Amitabh Bachchan Brahmastra, Chehere, Jhuk and May Day will appear.