Friday, October 27, 2023
Christine McVie’s heirs sell share of Fleetwood Mac rights

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Christine McVie’s heirs have sold her share of Fleetwood Mac’s music rights. According to the Rolling Stone website, HarbourView Equity Partners is the new owner. The company focuses on investment opportunities in the entertainment and media sectors. McVie died last November as a result of, among other things, a cerebral infarction.
