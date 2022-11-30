Christine McVie, who was the vocalist and keyboardist of the band Fleetwood Mac, part of the rock Olympus of the 70s, died this Wednesday at the age of 79.

A statement from his family gave the news on the social network Facebook. “On behalf of the family of Christine McVie, it is with a heavy heart that we inform you of Christine’s death.” According to the artist, she died “peacefully” in the hospital in the morning after “a brief illness” and in the company of her loved ones.

The artist was born with the name of Anne Christine Perfect on July 12, 1943, in Lancashire, United Kingdom. Before Fleetwood Mac, formed in London in 1967, she had participated in other projects such as Chicken Shack, until in 1970 she joined the rock and blues roots group that would give her fame, some of whose greatest hits are albums like Fleetwood Mac (1975), rumors (1977) or Tusk (1979). Precisely, the artist changed her last name to McVie when she married, in 1968, John McVie, who would be the bassist of the Mac, coming from John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the death of Christine McVie,” says the message posted by the band on the social network Twitter. “She was truly one of a kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in her band and the best friend anyone could have in her life.”

McVie was involved in five of the twelve songs on rumors, Fleetwood Mac’s greatest album and the eighth best-selling album of all time. The legend of how this work was recorded has led to the writing of several books. Fighting and divorced, the four members of the band quelled their rancor in some memorable songs. Substance use among the group’s members was also legendary, especially in the 1970s and 1980s. McVie said in this regard in a June 2022 interview in the British newspaper Guardian: “My vices were cocaine and champagne. It’s a little weird to say, but I think those substances made me perform better. But maybe someone from his experience could say otherwise ”.

She was one of the main voices of the group and an important composer for more than 25 years: on the greatest hits album released in 1988, the music was co-author of half of the songs collected. That compilation sold eight million copies. Among her creations are topics such as say you love me, You Make Lovin’ Fun, hold me, Don’t Stop, over my head either Little Lies, all of them songs with defined and memorable melodies with a heart of blues. And that made sure to write them quickly, without too many headaches. McVie was included in the Rock hall of fame in 1998, as a member of the band, and soon after retired. She cultivated a brief solo career with three albums and collaborations with other artists.

“We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of the family at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was universally loved. RIP Christine McVie,” the family’s statement concluded.

[Información de última hora que será ampliada en breve]

