According to media reports, Christine Lambrecht could resign in the coming week (archive image). © Fabian Sommer/dpa

Defense Minister Christin Lambrecht was repeatedly asked to resign. Now the politician apparently wants to pull the rip cord herself.

Berlin – Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht is about to resign. This is indicated by several media reports, including an article by mirrorsthe picture as well as information from SPD circles. During her tenure, the politician repeatedly attracted attention with strange behavior. Now she has to pull the ripcord herself. During her work, there were repeated calls for her resignation. This was due to a series of mishaps and blunders.

So worried Lambrecht shortly after taking office in December 2021, when she canceled a Christmas trip to a Bundeswehr mission abroad, which had previously been a must for ministers. In mid-December, Lambrecht flew to Lithuania to join the army for a few hours before heading off on a skiing holiday from Ischgl between Christmas and New Year’s.

Lambrecht only delivered 5,000 protective helmets to Ukraine

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Lambrecht announced that he would deliver 5,000 protective helmets from the Bundeswehr’s inventory to Kyiv. Andriy Melnyk, then Ambassador of Ukraine, was disappointed. Kyiv wanted to do more to support its soldiers and had hoped for more support. In April 2022, Lambrecht visited a Bundeswehr unit in northern Germany by helicopter. The next day, after spending the night in the hotel, we went to the nearby island of Sylt with the car, bodyguard and son for the Easter holidays.

Lambrecht said at the time that she had paid the prescribed fee for her son’s flight. She then announced that her son would no longer accompany her on business trips. Even then there were calls for the minister to resign. When it became known that the Bundeswehr would buy American F-35 fighter jets, Lambrecht made another faux pas. Apparently she had not known or forgotten the name of the Air Force Chief of Staff Ingo Gerhartz standing next to her. Previously, she had also shone with ignorance in the ranks of the Bundeswehr. Gerhartz is one of the inspectors of the Military Leadership Council. This is the supreme military body of the Bundeswehr.

New Year’s greeting caused discussions

Lambrecht’s New Year’s greeting also sparked debate. The defense minister posted a video on her private Instagram account on New Year’s Eve. In it she talks about Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the next moment raves about her meetings with “interesting and great people”. Sometimes the noise from Berlin’s firecrackers and New Year’s rockets drowns out their words. (mse)