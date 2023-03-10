ECB, Madame Lagarde: the cost of money has been steadily increasing for months but causing the Italian economy to collapse

An enemy is haunting Europe, her name is Christine Lagarde. the French, “wrinkled like a prune”, she has been the president of the European Central Bank since 1 November 2019 and she hates us. Before her, she was Minister of Economy of her country and in 2011 she became director of the International Monetary Fund after her compatriot Dominique Strauss-Kahn was forced to resign for the accusation, later revealed to be unfounded, of raping a waitress in a New York hotel. A few years later, in 2015, he replied with a fake sex scandal with a prostitute at the Carlton Hotel in Lille on which the suspicion of match fix rests. LThe episode remains obscure and Kahn was acquitted of all charges but by then his career was ruined and his job was immediately snatched up by the shrewd Frenchwoman.

Did it have something to do with the story? No overt evidence, just speculation, but she happened to be the real beneficiary of everything that happened. But the best of herself Christine Madeleine Odette Lagarde gave it with an embarrassing letter which was found by the investigators in a drawer and which was directed to its Venerable Boss.

“Dear Nicolas, very briefly and respectfully:

1) I am at your side to serve you and to serve your projects for France

2) I have tried my best and may have failed at times. I ask your forgiveness

3) I have no personal political ambitions and do not wish to become a servile ambitious like many of those around you: their loyalty is recent and sometimes short-lived

4) Use me for as long as you, your action and your casting need

5) If you use me, I need you as a guide and as a support: without a guide, I risk being ineffective, without support, I risk not being very credible. With my immense admiration. Christine L”.

Since then she has been known as the “Mrs. Zerbino” and on social media they run still suggestive memes of her sitting on the ground with a sadomasochistic collar while kissing the hand of the Godfather Sarkozy. But since then his career has taken off. Always acid and critical of Italy and the Italians, she is considered the operational arm of the President of the European Commission, Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen of which she is faithful executor of orders. A thrashing of economiesmuch contested but always remains in place.

Lagarde has been steadily increasing the cost of money for months, officially to fight inflation and bring it back to a physiological 2% in practice to impose Brussels’ diktats on reprobate countries. The fact is that since inflation is not structural but is due to external events such as warthat’s the risk not only of a recession but of a stagflation that would be destructive for Europe but above all for Italy.

Because of him the value of the debt is increasing and because of him mortgages are skyrocketing, but she, undeterred, stubborn as a donkey, does not stop and every month announces an increase in the cost of money. Every time “Mrs. Doormat” it moves we Italians lose a lot of money and the spread skyrockets. A catastrophe for Italy. Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said:

“I do not appreciate the statements of my colleagues on prolonged rate hikes…Even if monetary policy has so far been successful in stabilizing expectations, the serious geopolitical situation makes it very difficult to predict future macroeconomic developments. Monetary policy will therefore have to continue to move with prudence, being guided by the data, and without jeopardizing financial stability and minimizing the negative effects on the still fragile recovery”.

