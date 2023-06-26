Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

A 19-year-old and his father die in the submarine tragedy en route to the Titanic wreck. The mother and wife are now speaking publicly.

LONDON – The tragedy in the Atlantic drew a lot of attention. The disappearance of the Titan submarine near the Titanic wreck prompted a large-scale search operation. Since Thursday (June 22) it has been clear: the submersible probably imploded within milliseconds. All five occupants died, including a 19-year-old boy named Suleman Dawood. Originally, however, he should not have been on board at all. His mother gave an emotional interview to the BBC, in which she struggled at times for words.

Submarine tragedy: Suleman Dawood’s mother would have originally been on board

Suleman boarded the Titan with his father Shahzada. Unaware that he would never return. Under water he had a big goal. He wanted to set a world record at a depth of around 4000 meters and had applied for the Guinness Book of Records. The trip to the wreck was not intended for him at all, but for his mother herself.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Christine Dawood and her husband had wanted to dive to the sunken “Titanic” wreck. Suleman, who was still a minor at the time, should not have started the expedition at the time, she explained. It was only allowed from the age of 18. “He was so disappointed,” she recalled. “I want to go, why am I not old enough?” he said at the time. The mother disagrees Reports say the 19-year-old was afraid of the expedition but fought for his father.

Due to the pandemic, the “Titanic” trip was canceled at the time. Now Christine has renounced and let Suleman go in her place. “Because he really wanted to,” she explained in the BBC interview. When asked by the BBC journalist how this made her feel, there was a brief silence in the interview. “Let’s skip that,” the mother said quietly after a moment.

They were both so excited.

“Titanic” submarine disappeared – father and son die

“He was so excited. Shahzada was like a little kid,” she recalled the moments before her husband and son boarded the submarine. They hugged and joked with each other. Two years earlier, the 19-year-old even assembled a Titanic out of Lego with ten thousand parts. Son and father had wanted to do the expedition for a very long time. Christine was happy for the two.

“I miss her”: mother of submarine casualties becomes emotional in an interview

She and her 17-year-old daughter, Alina, were waiting on board the mothership Polar Prince. At some point they would have heard that contact with “Titan” had been broken off. “The sentence ‘We lost the connection’ … I never want to hear that sentence again in my life,” she continued. “I think I lost hope when we passed the 96-hour mark.” Until Thursday, 1:08 p.m. – a period of 96 hours – the oxygen on board should have been enough for the five occupants.

The 17-year-old Alina had long hoped for a happy ending. But then finally came the call from the coast guard, who reported debris from the submarine. The mother closed the interview with the BBC with the words “I miss her”. Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard has launched an investigation into the cause of the submarine’s implosion. The allegations against the “Titan” boss, who died during the dive, are increasing (mbr).